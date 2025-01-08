Arsenal could look to the Parc des Princes for a January attacking reinforcement, with another Paris Saint-Germain regular now considering a mid-season exit alongside exit-bound teammate Randal Kolo Muani.

Arsenal targeting new forward for Arteta in January

The north Londoners have lost star winger Bukayo Saka until March, following the England international's hamstring surgery, and this has left manager Mikel Arteta with a glaring hole in his squad going forward.

Saka's return, in terms of both goals and assists, is absolutely crucial for Arsenal. The 24-year-old bagged an incredible 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last term, and continued in that fine form with nine goals and 13 assists so far this term.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15

Minus that output, Arsenal are struggling to finish teams off right now - most recently dropping points in a 1-1 draw away to Brighton and wasting a host of chances in their 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gunners are clinging on to this year's Premier League title race by a thread, and Man United did them a huge favour last weekend by sealing a surprise 2-2 draw away to Liverpool.

Arsenal are arguably in need of a goalscoring winger who can provide that extra injection of threat in the final third, and it is believed that Arteta personally wants Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in January (The Athletic).

However, Arteta won't have it all his own way, as the Spain international is not agitating to leave Bilbao. The cost of a winter operation, when taking into account Williams' salary and £50 million release clause, also makes this possible signing a more feasible one for the summer (The Athletic).

While the 22-year-old would be an exciting addition, there are other options, like PSG forward Lee Kang-in.

Arsenal could make January move for PSG attacker Lee Kang-in

The South Korea star is apparently unsettled and thinking about leaving Luis Enrique's side before deadline day, according to The Athletic, despite playing regularly.

Kang-in has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, bagging six goals and two assists in that time.

The 23-year-old has featured in a variety of roles under Enrique as well, playing as a right-winger, centre-forward and as a central attacking midfielder - which should make him pretty appealing to Arteta given just how much the tactician is rumoured to value versatility.

It is therefore little surprise that The Athletic and reliable journalist James McNicholas say Arsenal could make a January move for Kang-in. However, this is dependent on PSG being willing to green-light a loan with the option to buy, rather than an outright permanent deal.

The French heavyweights value Kang-in at around £37 million, double what they originally paid for him, and he is quite highly-regarded at the club - both in terms of his ability and personality.