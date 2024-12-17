Arsenal could offer a "big-name" member of Mikel Arteta's squad in exchange for a highly-rated forward, as the Premier League title hopefuls look to resolve some of their issues with breaking teams down right now.

Arsenal held by Everton in 0-0 Premier League draw

Despite creating many chances and dominating every aspect of the game, Arsenal ultimately couldn't make it count, and failed to score from open play for the third-successive Premier League game running on Saturday.

The Gunners were widely expected to steamroll struggling Everton at the Emirates Stadium, but on a disappointing afternoon for Arteta, his side did nearly everything right bar get on the scoresheet.

Their 0-0 draw was made all the more frustrating by fierce title rivals Liverpool dropping points to Fulham, with the Reds also being held at home as Arsenal failed to capitalise on Arne Slot's rare fumble.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Liverpool's draw means Arsenal haven't lost any ground on the Merseysiders, but opportunities to close the gap will come few and far between, with Chelsea taking advantage instead after their 2-1 win over Brentford.

"I feel very disappointed not to win the game, because, obviously, if there’s a team that deserved to win, there’s only one, which is Arsenal," said Arteta on Arsenal's 0-0 draw to Everton.

"We gave nothing away, no shots conceded, dominated our play, not allowed them to run, no set pieces. High-press, excellent. We got them there. We generated the chances, but the last 20 metres was missing to score goals, which is what you have to do with all the dominance because we have never been able to dominate it that way.

"But at the end you have to try to generate the highest winning probability. Now that you draw the game, you want more. Even if we win it, we always want more. But I cannot ask much more to the boys apart from putting the ball in the net."

In their efforts to find a late goal, Arteta brought on £265,000-per-week striker Gabriel Jesus for the final 20 minutes, but the Brazilian couldn't make an impact or add to his tally of just one strike in all competitions this season.

There have been reports that Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward to ease the pressure on Kai Havertz, with Jesus failing to be that talismanic 20-plus-goal-per-season frontman they arguably need right now.

Arsenal could exchange Gabriel Jesus for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

A repeatedly mentioned potential attacking target for Arsenal in that regard is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as reports continuously link the Gunners with a move for the Serbia international.

Another claim has surfaced from Italy, as news outlet Spazio J suggest that Arsenal could use Jesus in an exchange deal for Vlahovic, with Arteta's misfiring forward heading to Juve and Thiago Motta's star forward coming in the opposite direction to London.

Juve will need a "big-name" replacement for Vlahovic if the ex-Fiorentina star departs, and Jesus would apparently fit the bill. Arsenal are "knocking for Vlahovic" as "one of the most credible and aggressive" contenders, and it is believed they're prepared to green-light a potential swap deal.

The 24-year-old, who's commanding a price tag of around £67 million, has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.