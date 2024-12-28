A potential exchange deal could be on the cards for Arsenal as we move towards the January transfer window, with manager Mikel Arteta and co reportedly weighing up the possibility of signing another winger.

As recently confirmed by Arteta, star forward Bukayo Saka is set to be out for more than two months, meaning he won't return till around at least March in what is a real blow to the Gunners' Premier League title hopes.

In some better news for Arteta, Raheem Sterling's knee injury isn't as bad as first thought, but there is still no official timeline for the Englishman's return, with Arsenal deploying Gabriel Martinelli on the right against Ipswich Town on Friday.

"The news with Raz, I think it's better," said Arteta on Sterling's condition compared to Saka.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25

"We have to see this week how he evolves. But we expected the knee injury to probably take longer than actually the way the knee is evolving in the last few days. So, hopefully that's good because we need him."

In the meantime, Arsenal continue to monitor potential new wide options for January, as Saka's presence will be very hard to replace - even if the likes of Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz can play in the Englishman's position.

The likes of Barcelona's Dani Olmo, PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani and Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman have all stood out as wingers linked with January moves to Arsenal in the last week, with new potential transfer targets emerging on almost a daily basis.

Now, a report by MilanLive has mentioned Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze as an option.

Arsenal could offer Jakub Kiwior in swap deal for Samuel Chukweuze

The Italian news outlet claims that Chukwueze is of serious interest to Arsenal, and he would command a price tag of around £17 million if the Gunners wish to strike an outright permanent deal.

However, there is also an opportunity to sweeten the move by offering defender Jakub Kiwior in a potential swap deal.

The Poland international did a solid job filling in for Gabriel Magalhaes when the Brazilian was out injured, but he's since been relegated back to the bench for Arsenal's last three Premier League games.

MilanLive claims the Rossoneri are big fans of Kiwior, and that we should watch out for a "possible cross-deal" involving the 24-year-old and Chukwueze.

Related 5 players who could leave Arsenal this January A number of players could be on the move this winter...

"He’s positive, he believes in what he does. He understands what the team has to do on the pitch. He’s a quality player," said former Milan boss Stefano Pioli on the Nigerian attacker.

"I’m very happy for him because he’s been through a difficult time. From the outside looking in, everything seems rosy but the boys are experiencing significant pressure. He believed in it and worked hard, which pleases me, the club and the team."

Kiwior has been called a "sensational talent" during his time at Arsenal, often doing his job when required, but it is hardly a secret that he'll struggle for minutes ahead of the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Gabriel.