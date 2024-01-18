Arsenal have hit a bump in the road as of late, with three back-to-back losses leaving them fourth in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup.

There are numerous reasons why the team has faltered, from a misfiring attack that has scored one goal in three games to a defence that seems to have gone off the boil, but with the January transfer window now open, Mikel Arteta has the chance to steady the ship.

The Spaniard is also seemingly intent on destabilising his rivals as the latest player touted for a move to N5 has been a long-term target of Manchester United - and he's also been likened to former Premier League star Raphinha.

Arsenal turn their eye to Manchester United target

According to talkSPORT, United's new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has placed Crystal Palace star Michael Olise at the top of the club's transfer wishlist this year.

However, Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have been made aware of a supposed release clause in his contract estimated to be worth in excess of £50m and are now interested as well.

This extra competition will come as a blow for the Red Devils, as while they are still ahead of the Blues in the table, City and the Gunners are arguably more attractive destinations than Old Trafford, as things stand - with Football Transfers previously noting that Olise would favour a move to the Emirates, rather than joining Erik ten Hag's ranks.

Ten Hag's disappointment could be Arteta's delight, however, as the former Reading man could give the Spaniard more options in attack as the title race heats up, and according to FBref, he is comparable to Raphinha, who Arteta tried to sign in 2022.

Michael Olise could be Arteta's own Raphinha

As comparisons to previous Premier League players go, having Raphinha next to your name is pretty good going.

The former Leeds United sensation left the Peacocks with 29 goal involvements - 17 goals and 12 assists - to his name from just 67 appearances.

The 27-year-old was a lethal right-winger during his time in England - as is Olise - and was particularly deadly with his left foot, scoring 16 of his 17 league goals with it.

The 22-year-old "wizard", as football writer Muhammad Butt dubbed him, shares this trait with the Barcelona winger, as he has scored all nine of his top-flight goals with his left foot, including this stunner against Luton Town earlier this season.

When looking at the pair's Premier League statistics, it is easy to see why FBref would name Raphinha as the sixth most similar player to the "special" Olise - as described by teammate Joel Ward.

For example, the former Leeds man averaged a shooting accuracy of 32% while the Palace ace sits at 34%; Olise has created 23 big chances, Raphinha 22, and the young Frenchman averages 28.01 passes per match while the Brazilian averaged 30.00.

Michael Olise Comparison to Raphinha Stat Olise Raphinha Appearances 72 65 Goals 9 17 Left-Footed Goals 9 16 Shooting Accuracy 34% 32% Assists 17 12 Passes per match 28.01 30.00 Big Chances Created 23 22 Passes 2017 1950 All Stats via the Premier League for Olise and Raphinha

The similarities are clear as day, and if the "phenomenal" 22-year-old, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, can continue to mirror the Barcelona winger's output in England, then Arsenal should be going all guns blazing to secure his signature, especially if that also stops United from doing the same.

A blow to Ratcliffe that would certainly be at the start of his new regime, although the Gunners wouldn't care one jot.