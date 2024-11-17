As last season ended and Arsenal sat two points behind Manchester City, they entered the summer transfer window knowing they probably didn't need a whole lot in order to go one better next time.

Improvement was necessary, though. They sought that in the form of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori - someone who had shone at Euro 2024 - and Spain's Mikel Merino, a man who lifted the trophy at the end of the competition.

Raheem Sterling also signed late in the day, arriving from Chelsea on loan in the dying embers of deadline day.

While Calafiori and Merino have earned plenty of game time since arriving, Sterling has not, despite the problems Mikel Arteta has faced on the flanks.

Arsenal's issues out wide

In years gone by the wide areas of this Arsenal team have been some of the most exciting. In the 2022/23 campaign, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were livewires in attack and it was very difficult for many defences to contain them.

Saka ended that year with 15 goals and 11 assists to his name while Martinelli ended it with the same number of goals and six assists.

However, while Saka has kicked on since that moment, scoring 17 the following season, the Brazilian's fall-off has been concerning.

In 2023/24, the bargain £6m signing only found the back of the net eight times in all competitions and went through large patches without contributing much in the final third.

It's been a similar story this time around for the 23-year-old whose lack of cutting edge has left Arteta visibly frustrated at times.

He has missed a heap of golden opportunities, notably firing straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga when the score was still 0-0 in the defeat to Bournemouth and spurning a similar opportunity against Chelsea last time out.

Martinelli did eventually score a vital goal at Stamford Bridge but that was just his third in 11 Premier League outings.

So, improvement is needed, specifically on that left flank but as we've found out, Saka's fitness has waned this term and he cannot be expected to play a whole season on the right again without much rest.

Arsenal's solution on the wing

The easy thing to do would be sign more depth and quality in the January transfer window. Over the summer they were linked with a move for Spain's Nico Williams but he showed very little will to force through a move from his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao.

It's likely any move for him would have to wait until the summer. But what about Real Madrid's Rodrygo?

Martinelli's fellow Brazilian was touted with a move to the Gunners a few months ago as he fell into the shadow of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu.

Since those summer links, the 23-year-old has played 11 times in LaLiga and scored on three occasions, matching Martinelli's league tally.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Rodrygo initially began the season as a starter on the right of Carlo Ancelotti's attack but over the last month has found himself as more of a substitute due to a switch in formation which has seen Vinicius and Mbappe act as a two-prong attack.

So, it's rather likely that Rodrygo may struggle for regular starts over the course of the rest of the season. Step forward, Arsenal, who could see the door open on a mesmerising Martinelli rival or replacement.

One problem is his likely valuation. CIES Football Observatory suggest it may take something in the region of £146m to prise him away from the Spanish capital, although it's likely a deal could be brokered at a lower price.

Though, as data analyst Ben Mattinson put it, he could be an "Alexis [Sanchez] 2.0 signing". The Chilean was stuck in the shadow of the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi at Barcelona before moving to the Gunners where he became the main man, eventually leaving north London having scored 80 times in 166 matches.

So, why would Rodrygo be such a captivating signing?

Martinelli vs Rodrygo (2024/25) Stat (per 90 mins) Martinelli Rodrygo Goals 0.39 0.41 Assists 0.26 0.14 Key passes 1.58 2.43 Progressive passes 1.97 4.46 Shot-creating actions 2.77 4.87 Goal-creating actions 0.26 0.54 Successful take-ons 1.84 1.89 Take-on success % 40% 44% Progressive carries 5.13 4.19 Carries into penalty box 2.11 2.30 Stats via FBRef.

Well, as you can see, he betters Martinelli in a heap of statistics, but most notably he comes out on top in chance creation.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

That's been quite the problem for Arteta's side in 2024/25 to date, with Arsenal sitting seventh in the Premier League this season for goal-creating actions (30) which is an average of 2.73 per 90. When it comes to shot-creating actions (268), they are down in tenth.

As such, the fact Rodrygo is producing far better numbers than Martinelli in those two areas should boost the squad significantly.

While both produce an impressive number of progressive carries and take-ons per 90 minutes, Rodrygo does so while proving far more decisive in the final third. On that evidence, he'd be a seriously good signing if Arsenal revived their interest over the winter.