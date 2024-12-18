We might not even be halfway through the season yet, but it's starting to feel like things are slipping away from Arsenal.

Instead of battling at the very top of the Premier League table, as they have in the previous campaigns, Mikel Arteta's side currently find themselves six points off leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Now, the Gunners have had to deal with injuries, suspensions and a general drop in form across the board, but the area of the pitch that has been the most disappointing has been in attack and, specifically, off the left.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been incredibly ineffective so far this term, but based on reports from the last month, the club could sign the perfect player to get them firing again.

Martinelli & Trossard's disappointing season

So, it would be fair to say that Martinelli has underwhelmed ever since his sensational 22/23 campaign, in which he racked up 15 goals and six assists in 46 appearances.

For example, in 44 games last year, he could only muster up a meagre haul of eight goals and five assists, while this season looks to be much of the same, with four goals and two assists to his name in 22 appearances so far.

However, it's not just his output that is starting to concern fans; it's also his general attacking play, as he now seems incredibly reluctant to take full-backs on, and when he does find himself in dangerous positions, he either plays the wrong ball or fluffs his lines.

While the Brazilian's poor form has carried over from last year, Trossard's is completely new, as in 46 games last season, he scored 17 goals, provided two assists, and was generally one of the club's most effective attackers.

However, this year, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star has looked like a different player entirely, someone unable to consistently impact games, someone unable to hit the target and, worst of all, someone who makes the wrong decisions and comes off as too selfish.

In all, the 30-year-old has scored just four goals and provided two assists in 22 games, which is a monumental drop-off in form from last year, but the good news is that a player linked with the club this month could be the ideal signing to revive both the Belgian and the Brazilian.

The transfer target to revive Martinelli & Trossard

So, to get straight to the point, the player in question is none other than Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies.

According to a report from The Athletic earlier this month, Arsenal are one of several clubs 'monitoring' the Canadian international before his contract expires in the summer, which means he could agree to a pre-contract with the club next month.

Not only would the Gunners be getting someone USMNT legend Alexi Lalas dubbed "the best left back in the world," but they'd be getting him for free.

With that said, why would he, of all people, be able to get the best back out of Martinelli and Trossard? Well, the simple answer is his sensational attacking talent and output.

For example, in 215 appearances for FC Hollywood, the "future legend," as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, has scored 11 goals and provided 33 assists, equating to a seriously impressive average - for a full-back - of a goal involvement every 4.88 games.

Alphonso's Bayern Munich record Appearances 215 Minutes 15923' Goals 11 Assists 33 Goal Involvements per Match 0.20 Minutes per Goal Involvement 361.88' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, according to FBref, the 24-year-old sits in the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 7% for shot-creating actions and the top 9% for touches in the penalty area, all per 90.

All of this shows that the former Vancouver gem is an extremely effective attacking full-back, and with someone like him behind and overlapping with Trossard and Martinelli, it seems almost impossible that their own attacking numbers wouldn't improve, be that through assists for him or goals supplied by him.

Ultimately, Arsenal need to address their ineffective left-hand side as soon as possible, and while it might seem punchy, securing someone as sensationally gifted as Davies would be the perfect way to do so.