As Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night in the Champions League, the Gunners were stung by two familiar faces among the Bayern Munich ranks, with Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane getting on the score sheet to leave the tie finely poised heading into the second leg.

It was that man Gnabry who drew the visitors level in midweek after latching onto Leon Goretzka's threaded pass, the German winger returning to haunt his prior employers eight years on from having traded north London for Werder Bremen.

A quick turnaround then saw former Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Kane - who was famously once on the books at Arsenal as a teenager - calmly slot home from the penalty spot, the 30-year-old having now netted 15 career goals against the Gunners to date.

Those high-profile figures represent just two of the notable assets that the Emirates side have let slip from their grasp in recent times, with another former academy starlet also now shining closer to home - Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi.

Stephy Mavididi's record at Arsenal

It must be said off the bat that the 25-year-old is not yet of the calibre of the likes of Kane and Gnabry, although he has certainly impressed since departing north London for Serie A side Juventus back in the summer of 2018 for what may have been as little as €1.5m (£1m).

Prior to that, the versatile attacker - who can operate on the flanks or in a centre-forward berth - had been a potent presence in Arsenal's youth ranks, notably netting 21 times in just 41 games for the club's U21 side.

While never afforded a senior outing prior to his exit almost six years ago, Mavididi did catch the eye while on loan at Charlton Athletic in 2017, with then-boss Karl Robinson suggesting that the youngster had a "really bright future" in the game.

That strong impression wasn't enough to secure his first-team future under Arsene Wenger, although the one-time Southend man did subsequently earn notable praise from his idol - and former Gunners youth coach - Thierry Henry, who hailed him as a "hard-working player" back in 2022.

Also lauded by Henry for his improved "finishing" during his time at Ligue 1 side Montpellier - for whom he netted 21 goals in 98 games after leaving Turin in 2020 - the Derby-born gem is seemingly now looking to emulate his hero back on English shores.

Mavididi's record at Leicester

Five years on from leaving Wenger's side, the wing wizard returned to England last summer in order to help Leicester's quest for an instant return to the Premier League, having since dazzled for the automatic promotion hopefuls.

Taking on James Maddison's number ten shirt at the King Power Stadium, the former England U20 international has sparkled for Enzo Maresca's side, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 43 games in all competitions this season - ahead of what even Gabriel Martinelli has produced on that left flank, the Brazilian scoring just eight times in all competitions in 2023/24.

Particularly adept at cutting in on his stronger right foot from the flank, Mavididi was hailed for an "Henry-esque finish" by journalist James Benge after netting away at Birmingham City back in December - curling home in exquisite fashion.

That technique was also on display during the Foxes' cruel FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last month, with the 6 foot sensation having drawn the away side level at Stamford Bridge after bending the ball past a helpless Robert Sanchez.

Clearly capable of mixing it with top-flight talent, it may not be too long before Mavididi is plying his trade against Arteta's men if Leicester's promotion push does prove successful, having previously been described as a "Premier League-level player" by former Arsenal youth coach Steve Leonard.

Also dubbed a "nightmare to mark" by Leonard, Mavididi - who once cost the club just £4k as a teenager - is now said to be worth around €15m (£13m), according to Football Transfers, with such a valuation only set to soar if his current form continues.

Mavididi's Championship season in numbers 41 games (38 starts) 12 goals 5 assists 8 'big chances' created 82% pass accuracy rate 1.5 key passes per game 1.6 tackles per game 4.2 ball recoveries per game 1.6 successful dribbles per game Stats via Sofascore

He may be a lesser-known name to some of an Arsenal persuasion, although the club could well be left to rue letting him leave on the cheap.

Perhaps, at a time when the Gunners are seemingly looking at an EFL star in Crysencio Summerville to possibly rival Martinelli, securing a reunion with the Leicester man instead may not be the worst idea this summer...