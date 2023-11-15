Arsenal have only been heading in one direction under Mikel Arteta so far; upwards.

The Gunners came so close to winning the Premier League last term, pipped to the post in the last month by Manchester City but they are back in the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger left. Happy days indeed.

However, there is still turnover in the squad that must be completed before the north Londoners can take themselves to the levels they desire to truly challenge City.

One problem they must overcome are injuries. Two of their most important players of the last year, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are injury-prone which leaves some burning holes in the squad. That's troublesome when you're trying to compete with Pep Guardiola's quality-sodden squad of mega-money players.

Arsenal's January plans

It will be fascinating to see what Arsenal do in the January transfer window. Last season they paid the price for a lack of investment with William Saliba's injury proving to be a decisive nail in the coffin.

The same mistakes, particularly after Jurrien Timber's injury weeks into the new campaign, cannot be repeated.

A midfielder could well be prioritised with Declan Rice and Jorginho having to undertake the vast majority of the leg work in the middle of the park this term. That's largely because of Kai Havertz's form since joining - he has scored just once - and Partey's injury record.

Such a lack of faith in the Ghanaian could well see the ruthless Arteta toss him to one side in the January window.

Fortunately, Partey appears to be on board with that. Indeed, reports from Italy state that the midfielder has even told senior figures at the Emirates that he wants a fresh start in the new year, with Juventus hovering.

Signed from Atletico Madrid for £45m, previous reports have suggested Arsenal were looking for as low as €14m (£12m).

Why Thomas Partey needs to be sold

Since joining the club in 2020, Partey has been a vital cog in the machine. An all-action midfielder capable of outmuscling opponents, what has been so eye-catching about the 30-year-old's performances is his ability to dictate the play.

Often the deepest midfielder, he can drive forward with purpose but also use the ball to his advantage. Partey's ability to turn defence into attack has been a large reason for Arsenal's success.

Even last year, the Independent's Richard Jolly suggested that he was 'the Premier League's most important player'. That wasn't just owed to the midfielder's "monster" qualities, as labelled by some, but because the drop-off behind him was so immense.

Thomas Partey's record at Arsenal Season Games Goals Assists Matches missed through injury 2020/21 36 0 3 16 2021/22 26 2 1 17 2022/23 40 3 0 6 2023/24 5 0 0 12 Stats via Transfermarkt.

When Partey was injured, Arteta had to either call on Mohamed Elneny, usually reliable but nothing special or Albert Sambi-Lokonga. The less said about the latter's performances the better.

It was why Arsenal tried so hard last January to sign Moises Caicedo and it was why they made Rice their top target in the summer, eventually welcoming the England international into the fold for £100m.

We are yet to see a partnership between Rice and Partey. It would be a sight to behold but sadly he cannot stay fit. The ageing midfielder has been struggling ever since the 2-2 draw with Fulham at the end of August, only seen once from the bench against Manchester City. Last term, meanwhile, he missed a vital clash with the same opponents due to his fitness.

Partey's relationship with Odegaard

Since the start of the 2021 campaign, Partey has missed 196 days through injury. That isn't ideal for a man who was holding the midfield together on his own.

It's painful not just for him, but also for his peers. After all, this is a player who skipper Martin Odegaard loves the freedom of playing with.

The Norwegian once said: "I think he's an amazing player. The job he's doing sometimes you don't see but it's so important for us. He gives me and the other players a lot of freedom because he's always there to protect us and win balls. Also on the ball, he's great to find that pass between the lines. It's great to play with him."

His lack of game time this term, therefore, perhaps indicates why Odegaard has drifted in and out of matches. That link between the lines hasn't been as prevalent this term, with the club captain having posted just one goal involvement in his last seven matches.

Though, despite that, there are other ways for the Norway sensation to rediscover his form. The fact of the matter is that Partey's injury record is quickly meaning he's becoming dispensable. Any money they can recoup from a winter sale could be invaluable to boosting their ambitions in the second half of the season.