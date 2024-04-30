As the 2023/24 season draws to a close, it is time for Arsenal to knuckle down and continue to push Manchester City in their hunt for the Premier League trophy. They currently sit top of the table on 80 points, one point clear of Pep Guardiola's side, who have a game in hand and will go top with a win.

It has certainly been another good season for Mikel Arteta’s side, despite the fact they could go trophyless once again. According to Sofascore, they are the Premier League’s top scorers with 85 and have conceded the fewest goals with 28. Not only that, the Gunners have lost just one game in the league in 2024.

Should Arsenal go without a trophy again this season, it does mean that we could see a fairly large refresh of the squad in the 2024 summer transfer window. There are certainly a few players who could be on the way out, including the likes of Thomas Partey, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

However, there is one other player whom the Gunners could look to move on this summer. Despite his contributions to their past two title challenges under Arteta, he is on lots of money and could well depart this summer.

The player in question here is former Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

How much Arsenal could save by selling Zinchenko

The 27-year-old Ukraine international joined Arsenal from the Citizens in 2022 for £32m but could leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer with concerns over his role as the club's number 1 left-back.

According to Capology, Zinchenko is the ninth highest earner in the current Arsenal squad, currently receiving £150k-per-week. Remarkably, that is more than some of Arsenal’s biggest stars, including the imperious Gabriel who earns £100k-per-week and in-form Leandro Trossard, who earns £90k-per-week.

There are reportedly two clubs interested in signing the Ukrainian, for whom Arsenal have set a price tag of £38.4m, making them a £6.4m profit on the original deal. According to Football Transfers, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are showing interest in bringing Zinchenko to their respective clubs.

Arsenal's highest earners Player Weekly Salary Kai Havertz £280k Gabriel Jesus £265k Declan Rice £240k Martin Odegaard £240k Thomas Partey £200k Bukayo Saka £195k William Saliba £190k Gabriel Martinelli £180k Oleksandr Zinchenko £150k Data via Capology.

With that in mind, it could well be the case that the Gunners look to move Zinchenko on this summer to reduce the wage bill and gain additional transfer funds, which they can then reinvest elsewhere to improve the squad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s season in numbers

It is fair to say that the 2023/24 season has been a disappointing one for Zinchenko, who has played far less than he likely would have wanted to. Whilst he has missed eight games through injury, the 27-year-old has still only featured 34 times in all competitions, but just 26 times in the Premier League, contributing to three goals.

Indeed, there have certainly been many options at left-back at Mikel Arteta’s disposal. Aside from Zinchenko, Poland international Jakub Kiwior has played at left back on 18 occasions this term with Takehiro Tomiyasu playing 16 times there in all competitions. There's also the thought of Jurrien Timber returning to consider too. It has certainly been good competition for places.

With that being said, Zinchenko’s best role may not even be left back. After all, he's become a defensive liability in that position with his dismal performance in the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa being labelled as "appalling" by Gunners writer Oli Price Bates.

Instead, he has often been earmarked as a midfielder, where he often plays for Ukraine. His superb progressive passing numbers certainly suggest that is where he could slot into the Gunners’ side.

According to Fbref, Zinchenko averages 11.72 progressive passes per 90 minutes, 2.56 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes and 7.53 passes into the final third per 90 minutes. That places him in the top 1% for the first two figures, and the top 2% for the latter number.

These certainly suggest the 27-year-old could work well in the advanced number eight role vacated by Granit Xhaka last summer. Not only that, Zinchenko could succeed if he tucked into midfield in possession when playing left-back, as he has done at times for the Gunners.

However, with that being said, the profit Arsenal could make from selling Zinchenko, and the fact he is on £150k-per-week means moving him on is a financially good decision.

Whilst he has been a good servant to the club in his two years so far, selling the 27-year-old would mean Arsenal can develop even further as a side and continue to push Manchester City for the Premier League.