Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend showed why Mikel Arteta’s men should be taken seriously as Premier League title challengers.

The Gunners are currently first in the league, winning approximately 70% of their games this season and only losing twice.

Even though the Spaniard has one of the best squads in the league, he wants to make a new addition to his side in the form of a young defender.

Arsenal transfers latest – Jorrel Hato

According to journalist Suleyman Öztürk via Dutch outlet SoccerNews, Jorrel Hato is being watched by Arsenal and Manchester City after his rapid development this season.

It is believed that if he continues to perform, the defender may become the first player to be sold from Ajax for €100m (£87m).

However, a move is unlikely this January as the Gunners must raise funds to fit in with financial fair play guidelines.

Jorrel Hato’s style of play

It is no surprise that Hato has already been dubbed "one of the most talented CBs of his generation" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, as at just 17 years old, the Dutch defender has made his international debut and worn the captain’s armband at Ajax.

The left-footed defender has all the qualities of a modern centre-half and is very reminiscent of William Saliba in terms of his ability to be mobile, dynamic, and progress play.

The table below shows how Hato's on-the-ball ability compares to other centre-backs from this season's Europa League. It's certainly impressive reading.

Jorrel Hato's 2023/24 UEL Stats Stats (per 90) Hato Percentile Passes completed 63.37 Top 14% Passes completed (short) 24.50 Top 15% Carries 56.33 Top 17% Successful take-ons 1.17 Top 3% Touches 81.5 Top 16% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Hato is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs to have graced the competition this season, and he would slot perfectly alongside Arsenal’s French defender. With Arteta’s obsession with control and extremely technical players, the Ajax star would surely thrive.

He is also an excellent carrier of the ball and can step into the midfield, which would be of great use when Arsenal faces a low block. The Ajax academy graduate also possesses a vast passing range, but he preferes to move the ball quickly with short passing.

Although the 6-foot star has featured at a centre-back in 20 of his 24 matches this season for Ajax, he has also shown versatility to play as a left-back. Arteta will particularly like this aspect of his game, with the Spaniard often using his left-sided defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko, in an inverted position.

Hato is comfortable and dominant when defending in wide channels, which will help with the Ukraine international’s role by controlling the left if the ball is overturned in the middle of the park, ultimately allowing Arsenal to take more risks and commit more players forward.

The defender may well be just 17 years old, but it's clear he has an immense future in the game. Indeed, there is the potential that Saliba and the Netherlands prospect could become the face of Arsenal Football Club and dominate the Premier League for years to come. It's a potential defensive partnership to salivate over for those at the Emirates Stadium.