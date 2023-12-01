Mikel Arteta’s side have performed to an incredibly high standard this season, which is a testament to the boss’ attention to detail and man management. This has led to the Gunners currently earning first place in the Premier League table and in Champions League Group B.

They've also been scoring for fun in the process, hitting 2.08 goals per match in the Premier League and three goals per game in Europe.

Arsenal and Manchester City look set to be fighting for the title once again this time around, with the north London club seeking revenge after falling short at the final hurdle last season.

Arteta has reinforced and improved his squad, but they are still missing a world-class, clinical number nine, which is what the Sky Blues have in Erling Haaland.

Therefore, a true centre forward who was referred to as a “monster” by reporter Colin Udoh could just give them the edge this year.

Arsenal transfers latest

As per reports, via TEAMtalk, Arsenal are interested in signing Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, who is valued at approximately £130m.

This could imply that the Gunners may switch their interest towards the Napoli player, instead of focusing on Brentford's, Ivan Toney, who has been heavily linked over the last 12 months.

That said, a January move seems unlikely with Osimhen set to stay in Italy until next summer. Napoli are also desperate to keep their star man and they will refuse to part ways with him during the Serie A campaign.

How Victor Osimhen compares to Ivan Toney

The strikers were unplayable last season and finding them on the scoresheet was inevitable. Toney netted an incredible 20 goals in 33 games for a Brentford side that finished ninth, with Osimhen scoring 26 goals in 32 appearances for Serie A winners Napoli.

Osimhen and Toney are two number nines who excel in similar scenarios. Firstly, their hold-up play and ability to retain the ball so that an attack can continue is vital to the way their team plays.

This could be in and around the opponent's penalty box, or on the halfway line directly from the keeper, which always provides the team with an out ball. We saw how effective this can be in the Premier League last season, with now Arsenal 'keeper, David Raya, linking up with Toney at Brentford.

However, the duo thrive inside the penalty box, and they tend to stay away from the buildup phase of play. Based on last season’s league FBref scouting report, they both completed less than 15 passes per ninety minutes, yet this wouldn’t be an issue for Arsenal due to the never-ending amount of technical ability throughout the starting XI.

Close

Both players are also extremely dominant in the air and that is displayed by the aerial win percentage with the Nigerian ranking in the top 96% of strikers for that metric and the Englishman the best 84%. However, Osimhen does provide the side with more movement in behind and on the counter, using his frightening speed and blistering acceleration to devastating effect.

The forwards are simply the definition of true goal-scorers and quite opposite to the current strikers in the Arsenal ranks. Gabriel Jesus is more of a winger or second striker than a goal-scoring centre forward and Eddie Nketiah is often used as a substitute.

Osimhen is a more complete player than Toney, but if Arsenal do sign the forward, Nketiah, let alone Jesus, will fall further down the pecking order.

At 24-years-old, the former should be looking for regular first-team football elsewhere, as unfortunately, that doesn’t seem likely at his boyhood club. Arsenal are simply in need of a more fearsome striker. Osimhen is that man.