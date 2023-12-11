After a slower start to the season compared to last year, Arsenal have once again found themselves in the middle of an intense Premier League title race.

Heading into the weekend, Mikel Arteta's men were top of the table, but a tough 1-0 loss away to Aston Villa on Saturday has seen them fall one point behind Liverpool, although they still have a three-point cushion to Manchester City in fourth place.

However, with the Champions League knockout rounds on the horizon and an intense league battle on their hands, the Gunners will need to recruit smartly in the transfer window, and while a move for long-term target, Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz may be unlikely, the club have been linked with an exciting alternative, Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal transfer news - Martin Zubimendi

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing a new midfielder in the January window, given their fragility in that area of the pitch following Thomas Partey's ongoing injury problems and desire to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.

One of the names most heavily linked with the Gunners over the last year or so has been Villa's Luiz, but a deal there looks unlikely as the Mirror claims it would take a 'mega, mega-money' deal to tempt the Claret and Blue into selling their star man.

However, the publication does mention another, more realistic player who has caught the eye of the north Londoners, Real Sociedad's Zubimendi.

The Spaniard has seriously impressed for the Basque outfit, being dubbed a "special talent" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, and while his release clause of £53m is still likely to cause headaches for the FFP-wary Arsenal board, it is a transfer that is far more realistic than Luiz, and possibly, a better one as well.

How Martin Zubimendi compares to Douglas Luiz

Luiz has been unreal for Villa this season, but the 'mega-money' that the Mirror describes as being necessary to sign him makes the move seem like an impossibility for Arsenal this year.

Instead, Edu and Co should opt to sign Zubimendi, who football talent scout Jacek Kulig once dubbed "the heart of La Real's midfield."

The 24-year-old would not only cost considerably less than the former City man, but his style of play and underlying numbers suggest that he might even be a better fit for the club.

Dubbed "the new Sergio Busquets", the Spanish international tends to play slightly deeper than Luiz does, focusing on breaking up oppositional play rather than breaking forward to influence the attack,

This could allow Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to play more offensive roles, safe in the knowledge that he is there to clean up any breakaway or counter.

This difference is also borne out in their underlying numbers, with the Villa star producing better offensive figures while the La Liga star outperforms his competition in every defensive statistic.

Martin Zubimendi vs Douglas Luiz Stats (per 90) Zubimendi Luiz Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.18 0.24 Progressive Passes 5.10 4.94 Progressive Carries 1.34 2.27 Passing Accuracy 85.4 85.2 Tackles + Interceptions 3.09 2.99 Clearances 1.95 0.84 Miscontrols 0.81 1.23 Times Dispossessed 0.54 0.65 Aerial Duels Won 0.74 0.52 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

When it comes down to it, both of these players would make a massive difference to Arsenal's squad, and while Luiz has that Premier League experience, Zubimendi is more impressive when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

That extra solidity, combined with the fact that he will be far more attainable than the Brazilian, makes a move for him in January seem like the better option, all things considered.