It's been another brilliant season for Arsenal so far this year, and with just seven games to go, they are in with a real chance of ending their two-decade title drought.

However, while the Gunners' Premier League campaign is going swimmingly, their Champions League charge is in danger of coming unstuck following their 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's defence looked uncharacteristically sloppy against the German behemoths, and the attack did not look much better, with the returning Gabriel Martinelli looking particularly poor.

The Brazilian winger is an incredibly talented player, but based on recent reports, his time in the starting lineup could be coming to an end.

Arsenal's interest in Serie A sensation

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal are interested in AC Milan's electric winger Rafael Leão ahead of the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, they are not the only Premier League side keen on adding the Portuguese star to their ranks this year, as Manchester United are also named in the report.

However, while the involvement of the Red Devils certainly complicates things for the North Londoners, the most significant obstacle to this deal being completed is the price, with the report revealing that it could cost up to €150m to get done, which converts to a cool £128m.

It would represent another serious investment into the team from Stan Kroenke, but it might be one worth making, although Martinelli might be thinking otherwise.

How Rafael Leão compares to Gabriel Martinelli

The first thing to clarify is that while the former LOSC Lille ace can play as a central striker, his preferred position is out on the left, which is where he has spent all of this season. So, if he were to come to N5, it would likely be Martinelli who would be most at risk of losing a spot in the XI.

That said, how do the pair compare to one another? Well, from a pure output perspective, the former Ituano gem has no chance against the Milan magician.

In his 39 appearances for the Rossoneri this season, the "unstoppable" winger, as dubbed by journalist Zach Lowy, has scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every 1.6 games for the Italian giants.

Leão vs Martinelli in 23/24 Player Leão Martinelli Appearances 39 36 Goals 12 8 Assists 12 5 Goal involvements per match 0.61 0.36 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, Arsenal's 22-year-old live wire has had a disappointing goalscoring season. He's found the back of the net eight times and provided five assists in 36 games, meaning he is currently averaging a goal involvement every 2.7 games.

So, there is no competition regarding their output this year, but what about their underlying numbers? Is it a more even contest there?

Leão vs Martinelli Stats per 90 Leão Martinelli Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.66 0.59 Non-Penalty Goals 0.56 0.48 Assists 0.30 0.16 Progressive Carries 5.06 4.00 Progressive Passes 4.54 3.03 Shots on Target 1.08 0.97 Goals per Shot on Target 0.52 0.50 Passing Accuracy 70.4% 75.2% Shot-Creating Actions 4.57 4.10 Goal-Creating Actions 0.67 0.55 Tackles Won 0.26 0.58 Successful Take-Ons 2.86 1.90 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Unfortunately for the Guarulhos-born ace, it's just as one-sided under the hood and this shows that the Portuguese sensation would be a dream upgrade on the Brazilian at the top end of the pitch.

According to FBref, Milan's "difference-maker," as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, scores more non-penalty goals, provides more assists, produces more progressive passes and carries, takes more shots on target, completes far more successful take-ons, and produces more shot and goal-creating actions, all per 90.

Ultimately, while it would certainly be an expensive deal to complete, Arsenal should be doing all they can to bring Leão to the Emirates in the summer, even if it means a seriously reduced role for Martinelli, as he would seemingly be a big upgrade on their current starter on the left flank.