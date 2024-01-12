The Premier League's winter break could not have come at a better time for Arsenal this season, as despite spending Christmas Day in first place, back-to-back league losses to West Ham United and Fulham have seen them fall to fourth, and worse still, they crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

While the attack has been getting most of the criticism, and quite fairly so, the midfield has also looked off compared to just a month ago, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise to see the Gunners being linked to players like Amadou Onana this month.

However, the latest name touted for a move to Mikel Arteta's side has been compared to one of the all-time greats and could be the perfect alternative to the Belgian: Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi.

Arsenal transfer news - Martín Zubimendi

According to Spanish reports (via The Mirror), Arsenal have maintained their interest in Sociedad's exciting young midfielder and could now be willing to pay the £50m it will take to activate his release clause.

Alongside the hefty price tag, the Gunners will have to deal with some competition, as La Liga giants Barcelona are also said to be keen on the star's signature.

However, the north Londoners might have a slight advantage given the Catalan club's well-publicised financial issues over the last few years.

That said, with FFP reportedly a concern for Arsenal as well, it would likely be one or the other between Onana and Zubimendi, in which case, the latter would arguably be a better option.

The stats to show why Zubimendi could be the perfect alternative to Onana

Now, as a young midfielder, there are few comparisons more flattering than Toni Kroos.

The modern-day Real Madrid legend has won all there is to win in the game and done so while playing some of the most aesthetically pleasing football of the last decade.

However, the German great is precisely who football talent scout Jacek Kulig chose to compare the Sociedad ace with, citing his impressive vision, tactical intelligence, passing, and technique as key reasons.

Kulig isn't alone in seeing the similarities either, as the CIES Football Observatory put both players in their list of the top ten holding midfielders in Europe for 2023.

One player who did not feature in their list was one of Arsenal's other midfield targets: Everton's Onana.

Now, that isn't to say that the Belgian isn't a great player - you only have to watch him to see is potential - but it does show that there is a level of expectation around Zubimendi that he could well go on to become one of the greats.

Moreover, when you compare the pair's underlying numbers, it's hard not to favour the "heart of La Real's midfield", as dubbed by Kulig.

Martín Zubimendi vs Amadou Onana Stats per 90 Zubimendi Onana Progressive Passes 4.80 4.73 Progressive Carries 1.40 0.96 Shots on Target 0.45 0.27 Goals per Shot on Target 0.50 0.25 Passing Accuracy 85.0% 84.0% Tackles Won 0.89 1.71 Blocks 1.06 0.89 Interceptions 1.17 0.62 Clearances 1.90 1.03 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

The "incredible" Spaniard, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, produces more progressive passes and carries per 90, is far more of a goal threat with his accurate shooting, is a more reliable passer, and in every defensive metric bar tackles won, he comes out ahead of Onana.

At the end of the day, both players would be fantastic additions to the Arsenal team, but the ceiling with Zubimendi seems to be just that bit higher, and his performances over the last two seasons match that.