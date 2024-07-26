Arsenal could sign a Euro 2024 star on loan in the same way they struck a deal for goalkeeper David Raya, with Edu Gaspar and co now opening talks.

Arteta seeking more signings for Arsenal before deadline day

Manager Mikel Arteta has set his sights firmly on winning the Premier League title after two failed attempts and is aiming to make it third-time-lucky in another highly-anticipated race with Man City next term.

These next few weeks will prove crucial to Arteta's goal, with reliable media sources claiming that Arsenal are looking to finish the summer window with four key signings across a variety of positions in the team (Simon Collings).

After weeks of transfer talks, Arteta will be relieved that he is getting a new defender over the line, with Riccardo Calafiori set to join Arsenal for an initial £34 million plus £4 million in add-ons.

The 22-year-old helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League last term and also starred for Italy as one of their standout players during the Euros. After Calafiori, attention switches to which position Arsenal will look to bolster next.

The north Londoners have been heavily linked with a move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino recently, coming as Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal, with the Ghanaian making just 14 Premier League appearances last term.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (Transfermarkt)

The 31-year-old's contract situation means Arsenal need to sell this summer or risk losing him for nothing next year. In the event he does depart London Colney, Arteta will need a midfield replacement who can come in to contend with Declan Rice, Jorginho and Fabio Vieira.

Merino is a top transfer target for Arsenal in this regard, with his teammate Martin Zubimendi also of interest but unwilling to move as things stand.

“Midfield is still a high priority, and we know that Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

“And the challenge there is about persuading the player to leave Real Sociedad because he's very much in love with the club and the culture, lifestyle, so he's settled. But because he's in his mid 20s, not early 20s or a teenager, it's kind of a crossroad, because once you turn 26, even though that's your peak, a lot of clubs like to buy a little bit younger. So we wait and see whether Arsenal move in that direction.”

Arsenal could sign Fabian Ruiz on loan with talks opened

Now, according to reporter Duncan Castles in a piece for Football Transfers, another Spanish midfielder in Paris-Saint Germain ace Fabian Ruiz is attracting attention from the Emirates.

Castles even writes that Arsenal have started talks with PSG over signing Ruiz, and could even strike a loan deal, similarly to the one which brought Raya in from Brentford last summer - a temporary move with the obligation to buy next year.

It is unclear just how much PSG would want in terms of a potential buy-clause, but it probably won't be too hefty considering the 28-year-old's sporadic game time and the fact they got Ruiz for just £18 million.

He did star at Euro 2024, though, winning more balls than any other player at the tournament, according to Castles.