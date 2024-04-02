It's been an interesting few days for Arsenal. Despite surrendering top spot in the Premier League to Liverpool, there is a renewed belief that they can go all the way after taking a point away from the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's side didn't put in the most entertaining of performances, but they made up for what they lacked in attack with their steely and dogged defence.

That said, while a point is a brilliant result for the North Londoners, there were a few chances for them to take the lead, and while he wasn't terrible, Gabriel Jesus failed to make the most of his chances, which could harm his long-term prospects at the club, especially in the wake of recent transfer reports.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal have been linked to numerous number nines in recent months, from Brentford's Ivan Toney to Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but according to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, it's Porto's Brazilian forward Evanilson, who has courted the Gunners' interest most recently.

Bailey has revealed that, alongside Newcastle United, the North Londoners sent scouts to watch the Dragões' recent league clash against Estoril, with the 24-year-old striker being the main reason why.

Now, the report makes no mention of how much a deal might cost the Gunners in the summer, but a report from Football Transfers' Steve Kay in January revealed that it could cost as much as €75m, which is about £64m. It remains to be seen whether that was a price for the winter window or not.

Regardless, this deal would undoubtedly represent another sizable investment from the Kroenkes, one that could spell the end for Jesus in the first team, but it might just be worth it.

How Evanilson compares to Jesus

So, if Arsenal are in the market for a new striker this summer, the first thing to ensure is that whoever they sign is a better goalscorer than Jesus; otherwise, what's the point?

Luckily, Evanilson is proving to be a fantastic goalscorer for the Portuguese giants. He's found the back of the net 22 times in 35 appearances this year and provided six assists for good measure.

Evanilson vs Jesus' records at their current clubs Players Evanilson Jesus Appearances 146 60 Goals 57 19 Goals per Match 0.39 0.31 Assists 20 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the "complete striker," as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has scored 57 goals and provided 20 assists in 146 games for Porto, meaning he averages a goal involvement every 1.8 games and a goal every 2.5 games.

Comparatively, the Gunners' number nine has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances this season and has 19 goals and 12 assists in 60 appearances in all, giving him a slightly worse average of a goal involvement every 1.9 games and a goal every 3.1 games.

Okay, with the Porto man just edging it on pure output, who comes out on top when looking at their underlying numbers?

Unfortunately for the former City ace, while it is incredibly close, it is his potential rival that edges it here as well. According to FBref, the "clinical" number nice, as dubbed by Kulig, produces a higher expected goals and assists figure, scores more goals, scores more non-penalty goals, scores more goals from his shots, both on and off target, and wins more aerial duels, all per 90.

Evanilson vs Jesus Stats per 90 Evanilson Jesus Expected Goals + Assists 0.74 0.73 Goals 0.64 0.45 Non-Penalty Goals 0.51 0.45 Progressive Passes 1.83 2.22 Progressive Carries 2.47 2.69 Shots 2.89 3.39 Goals from Shots on Target 0.52 0.32 Goal from Shots 0.18 0.13 Shot-Creating Actions 2.85 3.33 Aerial Duels Won 1.36 1.23 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Season

However, it's the Arsenal man who produces more progressive passes and carries, takes more shots overall, and produces more shot-creating actions.

Ultimately, while there isn't a massive difference in the pair's underlying numbers, the fact that Evanilson has scored considerably more goals than Jesus this season and produces better underlying numbers related to scoring is reason enough for the Gunners to go ahead and bring him to N5, and who knows, Arteta could start both Brazilians in some games.

The Porto star, who is being eyed up by Arsenal, could, therefore, come in as an exciting upgrade on his compatriot, which is why the club must push to sign him this summer.