The Premier League's short winter break could not have come at a better time for Arsenal, as after a positive lead-up to Christmas that saw them top the table on the day itself, three losses on the bounce have left them scrambling for answers.

The defeats against West Ham United and Fulham saw the Gunners drop to fourth place, while the home loss to Liverpool saw them booted out of the FA Cup in the third round.

While those teams were probably worthy of their wins, there was one constant in Arsenal's performances: abysmal finishing.

Mikel Arteta's men had so many chances to put the ball in the back of the net in each game, but none of their attackers could rise to the challenge, and the latest player linked with the Emirates, Alexander Isak, could spell the end for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal transfer news - Alexander Isak

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have 'reignited' their interest in Newcastle United's star striker Isak and remain 'huge admirers' of the Swedish hitman.

The Gunners tried to sign the former Borussia Dortmund star in the summer of 2022 but considered the price that Real Sociedad were asking for to be high. However, any move away from the Toon will likely cost significantly more than the £63m they paid the Spanish side, with the CIES Football Observatory valuing the talented striker at €100m, or about £86m.

While that is undoubtedly a lot of money to spend on a player that you could have signed for considerably less money just a few years prior, it could still be value for money if it helps Arsenal score the goals that end their two-decade title drought.

Plus, it should be relatively straightforward for Arteta to integrate him into the side, as FBref consider former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to be the most similar player in Europe's top five leagues.

Alexander Isak could replace Gabriel Jesus

Now, some may see that comparison to Lacazette and start to worry given the Frenchman's middling goal return in north London - having scored 71 goals in 206 games for the Gunners - but the comparison from FBref is a recent one, and over the last two years, the former Arsenal forward has been on fire for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Last season, he found the back of the net 27 times, and this season, he has seven goals in 13 starts, so if the Gunners want a clinical striker, it's really not a bad comparison.

Alexander Isak's Most Similar Players per FBref Position Player Club 1. Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 2. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 3. Jonathan David LOSC Lille 4. Cody Gakpo Liverpool 5. Eddie Nketiah Arsenal

However, Arteta already has a recognised starting striker in his side, Jesus, and as convincing as the Spaniard might be, the "outstanding" Swede, as described by his manager Eddie Howe, is unlikely to join unless he is guaranteed minutes and a lot of them at that.

So, who comes out on top when comparing the two number nines? Well, unfortunately for the Brazilian, Isak's nine goals in 12 league starts this season comfortably beat his three goals and one assist in 11 league starts.

When comparing the pairs' underlying numbers, things only get worse for the former Manchester City ace.

Alexander Isak vs Gabriel Jesus Stats per 90 Isak Jesus Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.74 0.60 Shots on Target 1.37 1.35 Goals per Shot on Target 0.44 0.21 Passing Accuracy 78.5% 80.6% Successful Take-Ons 1.90 1.73 Aerial Duels Won 0.26 0.96 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

The "unplayable" 24-year-old, as described by journalist Dean Jones, produces a more impressive non-penalty expected goals and assists number per 90, takes more shots on target, scores from more of his shots on target and even - somewhat surprisingly - completes more take-ons per 90 than Jesus - including this fantastic one at Goodison Park.

The only areas in which the Arsenal man comes out on top are passing accuracy and the number of aerial duels he wins per 90.

Ultimately, the Gunners are still in this season's title race, and if they want to end their lengthy wait for domestic dominance, then they will probably need a more clinical striker leading the line, which, unfortunately, could spell the end of Jesus' time as a starter in N5.