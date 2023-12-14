Despite a couple of setbacks in the last week or so, Arsenal have started to move through the gears this season, and just like last year, they once again find themselves in the midst of a Premier League title race, only this time, it looks like Liverpool are set to challenge as well.

The Gunners are currently just a point off of the Reds in first place and three clear of Manchester City in fourth spot, and following their draw away to PSV on Tuesday, they can look forward to the knockout stages of the Champions League in the new year.

Mikel Arteta's team haven't been quite as free-flowing as they were this time last year, but a steely grit and determination have seen them create the joint-best defence in the league.

That backline could be about to get even more robust, with the latest star linked with the club having abilities not too dissimilar from summer signing Jurriën Timber - Jules Kounde.

Arsenal transfer news - Jules Kounde

According to reports from Spain, Arsenal are "very interested" in the Barcelona defender and are willing to offer the Catalan side €40m - about £34m - to secure the player's signature.

The Frenchman joined the La Liga giants in the summer of 2022 for a fee in the region of £47m, despite heavy interest from Chelsea at the time.

The then 23-year-old also had an enormous £840m release clause inserted into his five-year contract, which is evidently more than the £34m price tag he has now, but considering he has made just 57 appearances across all competitions since joining and was said to be disgruntled in the summer due to being played at right-back, this isn't too surprising.

However, just because he hasn't lit the world alight in Spain doesn't mean that Arsenal should avoid signing the 25-year-old "warrior", as described by former French international Frank Leboeuf on ESPN FC - especially as his versatility could make him the next Timber.

Jules Kounde could be Jurriën Timber 2.0

Now, it might seem crazy to discuss the 'next Timber' before the current one has even had a run of games at Arsenal due to his unfortunate injury against Nottingham Forest.

However, there are some noticeable similarities between the two players, and if Arteta can get his hands on Kounde, there is no reason why the two promising defenders couldn't play together at the Emirates.

The first and most apparent similarity is just how versatile the pair are. The Barcelona man made 18 appearances at right-back last season and 11 at centre-back, while the former Ajax star has played at centre-back, right-back, left-back and defensive midfield so far in his career.

The pair also share some mightily impressive passing statistics, especially regarding progressive passing, and while Timber slightly edges it in a lot of the creative metrics, Kounde is still producing elite numbers.

Jules Kounde vs Jurriën Timber Stats (per 90) Kounde Timber Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.15 0.17 Progressive Passes 6.85 8.61 Progressive Carries 2.14 2.37 Attempted Passes (Completed) 75.0 (87.7%) 81.5 (91.6%) Shot-Creating Actions 1.52 1.72 Successful Take-Ons 0.56 0.56 Blocks 0.89 0.68 Clearances 2.26 1.99 Tackles Won 0.85 1.01 Aerial Duels Won 1.59 1.34 All Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 Domestic Season

The "tenacious" Frenchman, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, does come out on top regarding the game's defensive side, suggesting that the two players could form a brilliant partnership in N5.

Ultimately, for £34m, Kounde looks to be a genuine bargain. His statistical and positional similarities to Timber should excite fans and prove that he could flourish in the red and white of Arsenal.