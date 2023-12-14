Arsenal are well and truly in the Premier League title race for the second year running this season, and despite falling to a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa at the weekend, Mikel Arteta's men are just one point behind the leaders Liverpool and three ahead of fourth-place Manchester City.

The Gunners aren't quite as free-flowing or pleasing on the eye this year, but they have developed a steely grit and determination that has seen them produce the second-best defence in the league.

However, just because the defence has been one of the team's biggest strengths so far this season doesn't mean it can't be improved, and the Arsenal board clearly seem to agree, as the latest name touted with a move to the Emirates is arguably one of the best centre-backs in Europe, Ronald Araujo.

Arsenal transfer news - Ronald Araujo

According to 90min, Barcelona defender Araujo is unsure of his long-term position at the club and has been the subject of interest from several major European sides, including Arsenal.

The Uruguayan international has been a mainstay in the Catalan side since he broke through in 2020, even being promoted into the club's leadership group ahead of this season. Still, Xavi's tendency to play him at right-back has fueled speculation that he could leave.

There hasn't been a reliable report as to how much a deal for the 24-year-old would cost, but considering his current contract is set to expire in summer 2026 and has a €1bn - £860m - release clause inserted into it, Arsenal will likely have to pay a pretty penny to get their man.

However, for a player dubbed "one of the best centre backs in the world" by Xavi, whatever his fee is, he might just be worth it.

Ronald Araujo could be the perfect partner for William Saliba

Now, Arteta has built an impressive defensive unit at N5, with the centre-back pairing of Saliba and Gabriel, the interchangeable full-backs and Declan Rice screening them all in midfield, but the arrival of Araujo could take them to another level.

The "future of Barca's defence", as he was once dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would only really join if he were guaranteed a starting spot at the Emirates, and with how impressive Saliba has been for the club, the player most likely to lose out would be Gabriel. But how do the pair compare?

While it's not a total slam dunk for Araujo, it is fairly apparent that in most important defensive statistics, he has Gabriel beaten.

Ronald Araujo vs Gabriel Stats (per 90) Araujo Gabriel Progressive Passes 5.83 3.41 Progressive Carries 1.90 0.57 Passing Accuracy 88.1 86.6 Tackles Won 0.83 0.57 Tackles + Interceptions 1.67 2.28 Clearances 2.26 1.95 Miscontrols 0.83 0.24 Aerial Duels Won 2.86 2.44 Ball Recoveries 4.52 3.74 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

He wins more tackles, more aerial duels, makes more clearances and recovers more balls.

Moreover, his passing and creative numbers are more impressive than the Brazilians, making it clear that while both players are great at what they do, the Barcelona man is just that step above.

Combining his fantastic stats with the young and defensively brilliant Saliba - who has been dubbed "exceptional" by his manager - should be an idea that excites the Arsenal board, and if they can, they should push to get this statement deal done.