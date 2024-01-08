It may only be January but it feels as though Arsenal’s campaign is at a crossroads.

There was so much positivity heading into this campaign, notably after the arrival of Declan Rice but despite sitting top of the Premier League at Christmas, that feel-good factor has been eradicated swiftly.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won only one of their last seven matches across all competitions, a run that’s seen them drop down the table into fourth and be dumped out of the FA Cup.

They only have themselves to blame for not appearing in the hat for the fourth round of the draw, though.

Arsenal had 18 shots but couldn’t convert a single one in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, golden chance after golden chance coming and going as utter disbelief engulfed the Emirates Stadium.

Therefore, it’s never been more evident that Edu Gaspar needs to go out and bring in attacking recruits this January.

Arsenal’s January transfer targets

The Gunners have a number of strikers on their shortlist for 2024 with Ivan Toney reportedly one of the most notable.

However, with an alleged £80m asking price and Arsenal’s FFP difficulties, a deal seems tough to do this month. Equally, fellow target Victor Osimhen will command an almighty price tag, leaving any mega-money move in doubt until the summer.

Perhaps a more realistic move could be to bring in a winger. How about Pedro Neto?

In the summer of 2022, David Ornstein of the Athletic revealed that the Gunners' main priority was the Wolves creator, but no deal came to fruition.

Now, in the opening exchanges of January, Fabrizio Romano claims that the interest is still there.

In a briefing for Caught Offside, he suggested that Arsenal have liked the Portuguese sensation for a long time, although a summer move looks more likely than this winter.

Previous reports have stated the 23-year-old could cost around £60m.

How Pedro Neto compares to Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s attack in 2022/23 was one of the most exciting and free-flowing in the Premier League.

A front four of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard were electric, all helping themselves to double figures in the goal department.

However, Saka aside, the forward line hasn’t been at the races this term. Jesus has just three league goals, Martinelli two and Odegaard four.

Saka has hardly been on fire himself recently, scoring only a solitary strike in his last seven outings, but on the whole it’s been another successful campaign for the Englishman, tallying nine goals and 12 assists.

Unfortunately, like the rest of his colleagues, he’s struggling in the present. That only goal over the last month was a fortuitous bundle over the line from close range in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

His display versus Jurgen Klopp’s side in the cup was then perhaps one of his most wasteful in Arsenal colours.

Bukayo Saka vs Liverpool Minutes Played 90 Touches 61 Accurate Passes 26/36 (72%) Key Passes 1 Shots on target 1 Shots off target 2 Dribble Attempts 0/4 Duels Won 4/12 Possession Lost 20x Stats via Sofascore.

Saka spurned a glorious chance to put his side ahead in the second half, volleying wide from close range and his overall decision-making was not as intelligent as we’ve become accustomed to.

It would be right to suggest that the winger looks rather tired at the moment, hence why signing some competition is much-needed.

In Neto, they’d have the perfect man. Before an injury that’s kept him out for the last couple of months, the “pace monster” - as he was dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson - had been a sensation.

Only Mo Salah and Ollie Watkins (8) have more than the Portuguese’s seven assists. With just one goal this season, however, he is unlikely to solve Arsenal’s attacking woes by himself, Just by adding another body to the party, it would no doubt help, though.

Pedro Neto vs Bukayo Saka: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90) Neto Saka Goals 0.10 0.33 Assists 0.70 0.33 Shots on target 0.60 0.92 Pass Success Rate 73% 76% Shot-creating Actions 4.31 5.75 Successful take-ons 2.30 1.68 Carries 31.8 40.3 Progressive Carries 5.30 4.89 Key Passes 2.50 2.72 Progressive Passes 3.10 3.64 Stats via FBref.

As you can see, while Saka still reigns supreme, Neto matches him pretty closely in a number of areas, most notably key passes and progressive carries, where the latter even trumps the Arsenal star throughout this season.

Martinelli benefited last season from increased competition when Leandro Trossard came in, now it’s time for Arteta to do the same to his right-hand side.

It’s not as though he hasn’t tried. Remember links to Raphinha a few summers ago? Well, nearly two years down the line, Edu and Co could finally hand their talisman some much-needed competition.