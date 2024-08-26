Arsenal's season has started impressively and crucially, they've picked up a win against a side they failed to take any points from in 2023/24.

There wasn't anything surprising about defeating Wolves 2-0 but against fellow Midlanders, Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta's men faced a colossal test.

They lost against Unai Emery's side on two occasions last season so to win 2-0 at Villa Park, showing defiance and character, was big so early into the new campaign.

There were some key performers, including David Raya who made a ridiculous save from Ollie Watkins in the second half. Leandro Trossard made quite the introduction too, scoring with his first touch after replacing Gabriel Martinelli.

The ability for Arteta to rotate those two players on the left over the last year has been game-changing but he has not had the same luxury on Bukayo Saka's right-hand side.

Arsenal looking to sign new winger

So, the simple remedy for Arsenal would be to sign another forward player in the market. Nico Williams continues to be the dream signing but it's unlikely that one happens.

Former Everton and Fulham man, Ademola Lookman, has been the subject of interest too but with PSG lurking, competition is rife.

One option could be Raheem Sterling. That's according to David Ornstein who was speaking about the Chelsea player's future on NBC over the weekend.

Sterling has essentially been told to find a new club by Enzo Maresca after being left out of his opening two Premier League squads of the new term.

The Gunners could be one suitor according to Ornstein, who said: "The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City have been asked about him. They haven't really commented.

"I'm sure clubs like Arsenal, Man United, maybe Villa, Palace, hold varying degrees of appeal to Raheem Sterling. There's no guarantee that Sterling will demand the salary he's on now, he might accept a reduced [salary] if a deal can be struck."

That weekly commitment will no doubt be the obvious sticking point. At the moment he is the Premier League's fifth-highest earner on £325k-per-week. The club's current top earner is Kai Havertz who takes home a reported £280k-per-week.

Premier League's highest earners Player Weekly Salary 1. Kevin De Bruyne £400k 2. Casemiro £350k 3. Mohammed Salah £350k 4. Raheem Sterling £325k 5. Kai Havertz £280k 6. Heung-min Son £190k Via Capology

What Arteta has said about Raheem Sterling

This deal would be a shock, but Arteta and Sterling do have history. At Manchester City, the Spaniard had a huge influence on the winger who undoubtedly played the best football of his career.

Speaking after the former midfielder headed to north London, Sterling was complimentary of his time at the Etihad, saying: "He’s a person that had a lot of say here. The manager trusted him here and he had a lot of influence on the players here and the team as well.

"So I knew once he went into Arsenal that it would be a great opportunity for him but also he would definitely implement what he wanted to bring in."

What has Arteta said about Sterling? Well, he was asked about the England international in a press conference last week.

"My time with Raheem was exceptional," Arteta said. "We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time. He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."

Why Sterling would be a good signing

It's safe to say that under the stewardship of Arteta, he has enjoyed signing familiar players and players already at home in the Premier League.

He has signed Jorginho from Chelsea, a player he wanted in the past, and he also lured Havertz away from Stamford Bridge in a shock £65m deal.

Since moving away from west London, the German has been nothing short of exceptional in Arsenal colours, opening his account for 2024/25 with a goal and assist versus Wolves.

That followed up a seriously impressive season where as a centre forward, he scored eight goals and supplied seven assists in 18 appearances.

It came after a tough time of it at Chelsea where he failed to really establish a proper role in the team. That was summarised by a lack of involvement, finding the net seven times and assisting just one goal during his final Premier League season with the Blues.

Therefore, the hope will be that Sterling, who has also endured a rough old go of things across London, could have a similar impact. At times last term the wide man was barely recognisable, scoring only four times in 2024 to date.

That said, this is a player with 82 England caps to his name, with 379 Premier League appearances under his belt. Arsenal may well have a golden opportunity to sign him on the cheap here and should jump at the opportunity if they can't get to other targets.

Not 30 until December, Arteta could add a player he knows to his ranks and a player with vast experience. He might be more of a natural left winger but he can play on the right and would be the ideal rival for the aforementioned Saka.

Ranking among the best 14% of positionally similar players in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and the best 7% for carries into the penalty area, there is clearly a very dangerous player still lurking within Sterling.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It's safe to say Arsenal won't find many better options before the market closes on Friday evening.