Arsenal are on the hunt for some fresh additions in the January transfer window to bolster their chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five league encounters, meaning they have fallen behind Liverpool who currently lead the race.

A number of issues have begun to plague the squad, chiefly the lack of offensive firepower. Gabriel Jesus has only scored three goals this term while Eddie Nketiah is without a Premier League goal on the road for over a year.

However, the left-sided '8' role has also been a problem since Granit Xhaka left. Indeed, it took his replacement, Kai Havertz, 13 league games to finally score from open play.

As a result, it will be interesting to see what areas of the pitch Edu and Co prioritise in the coming weeks of the window.

Arsenal's plans for January

A striker is thought to be high on the list of priorities for Arsenal with the likes of Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke linked with a move of late.

A defender could also be forthcoming with Jurrien Timber still ruled out for an extended period of time. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko have both struggled with fitness issues with Arsenal's depth being tested to the max in that area of the pitch.

However, there are also murmurings of a midfield arrival. Sergi Roberto, Barcelona's captain, has recently been touted with a move courtesy of reports in Spain.

If the Gunners really want to make a splash, though, they should revive their interest in Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Arsenal held an interest in the Italian over the summer window of 2023, with Football Transfers revealing they were willing to make an approach if Thomas Partey left the club.

Partey is currently injured and will miss AFCON, meaning another arrival in the centre of the pitch isn't entirely off the table. Reports since the summer state that Barella could cost £80m.

How Nicolo Barella compares to Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's current club captain Martin Odegaard has found life trickier this season. Last term, the Norwegian superstar found the net on 15 occasions in all competitions, ensuring he ended the campaign as their joint-top goalscorer alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

He racked up those numbers with the assistance of Partey behind him and Xhaka to the left of him. It was an incredibly well-balanced midfield but that is lacking in the current term.

Of course, the addition of Declan Rice hasn't hampered Arsenal but they have struggled without Xhaka, a man who found the net on nine occasions in 2022/23. Havertz has found form of late, scoring four goals in his last nine appearances, but he doesn't quite offer the same ability to break through the lines as their former Swiss star could.

Odegaard has suffered as a result, bagging only four goals in 17 league matches to date this season.

He could be boosted by the signing of Barella, who actually happens to be a very like-minded player. Indeed, as per FBref, the 26-year-old's most 'similar' player is Arsenal's number 8. So, how do they specifically compare?

Nicolo Barella vs Martin Odegaard: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90) Barella Odegaard Goals + Assists 0.32 0.42 Progressive Carries 2.32 2.81 Progressive Passes 10.1 8.50 Pass Success Rate 85% 85% Key Passes 1.42 2.63 Passes into penalty area 2.84 2.81 Crosses into penalty area 0.39 0.36 Shot-creating Actions 4.10 6.10 Successful take-ons 0.90 0.96 Carries 48.1 45.9 Carries into final 3rd 2.45 2.04 Stats via FBref.

As can be seen, there isn't a great deal between the pair in many metrics. Odegaard produces more shot-creating actions (phases of play that lead to a shot) and subsequently plays more key passes, but their carrying statistics and how involved they are in the penalty box are very alike.

In many senses, Barella is a right-footed version of the former Real Madrid man, occupying spaces between the lines to create "genius" moments - as he was once described by sports editor Mike Piellucci.

Also described as a "warrior" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Barella produces technical elegance that would make him a perfect fit for this Arsenal team. With Havertz struggling to replicate Xhaka, perhaps reviving their interest in the Inter star would be a wise idea.