With 17 Premier League games gone and 21 still to come, Arsenal have managed to battle their way to the front of the pack following their impressive 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners' biggest strength this year has been their genuinely impressive defensive performances, built upon the impenetrable duo of William Saliba and Gabriel, who are covered by the boundless energy and quick thinking of Declan Rice in midfield.

While Mikel Arteta's side could probably do with a new number nine in January, the club could also further solidify their biggest strength and go after a player that journalist Suleyman Öztürk has claimed could be Ajax's first €100m player, Jorrel Hato.

Arsenal transfer news - Jorrel Hato

Speaking to the Dutch website SoccerNews, Öztürk waxed lyrical about Ajax's incredibly exciting young defender, Hato, and suggested that as his performances continue to develop, and he goes from strength to strength, clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City will become interested in him.

However, he also suggested that were he to join either of these clubs, it would likely be for a fee over €100m, or about £86m, which would be unheard of for a player who hasn't even had his 18th birthday.

However, for a player that talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed as "one of the most talented CBs of his generation", he could end up being worth it, especially if he can replicate the trajectory of another fine young central defender in Saliba.

How Jorrel Hato compares to William Saliba

Now, it is certainly a big statement to suggest that the young Dutchman can reach the level of Saliba, who has become one of the best centre-backs in world football since his Arsenal debut last season. Still, with how Hato has played in recent months, nothing suggests he won't get there.

The 17-year-old made his debut for Ajax in January of this year against FC Den Bosch in the KNVK Beker, and while he continued to come in and out of the side for the rest of the campaign, he has been ever-present this season, starting 100% of the club's Eredivisie games.

He was even given the captain's armband last month when Steven Bergwijn was substituted partway through a Europa League clash. Then he was made the club's youngest starting captain ever against AEK Athens this month, further highlighting the immense maturity that the 17-year-old exudes.

This level of calm competence is reminiscent of Salbia since his introduction into Arteta's side, and while he wasn't quite as young as the Ajax prodigy, he still acted well beyond his years ever since signing for the club in 2019.

Now, if he was just mature beyond his years and a reliable young defender, that would still be impressive, but when you look at his underlying numbers, you start to see why Öztürk believes he will one day be sold for over €100m.

According to FBref, which measures players in the world's next best 14 competitions, the "insane" youngster, as dubbed by U23 Scout Antonio Mango, sits in the top 1% of centre-backs for shot-creating actions and successful take-ons, the top 2% for attempted passes, blocks and progressive carries, and the top 3% for expected assists and so much more.

Jorrel Hato FBref Scouting Report: Leagues similar to Eredivisie Stat Percentile Shot-Creating Actions 1% Successful Take-Ons 1% Passes Attempted 2% Progressive Carries 2% Blocks 2% Expected Assisted Goals 3% Pass Completion % 3% Progressive Passes 5% Progressive Passes Rec 5% Tackles 10% Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 11% 1% = exceptional, 99% = poor

At the end of the day, Arsenal are already blessed with an imposing defensive unit, with Saliba and co possessing the same ball-playing and carrying aptitude as Hato possesses. But as they say, the best time to sign players is when you're at the top, and adding a player the calibre of the Ajax sensation can only make them better.