After a near-perfect season last year, Arsenal endured a pretty miserable end to their campaign as they crashed out of the Europa League and saw their Premier League title chances go up in smoke.

However, instead of simply melting away this year - as some predicted they would - Mikel Arteta's men have found themselves right in the middle of another title race, only this time they have the know-how to go one step further.

The Gunners have shown a new maturity this season built upon an impressive defence and gritty midfield, although to really push on, that midfield could do with some reinforcements.

The north Londoners have been consistently linked with Douglas Luiz since the summer of 2022, but the latest player touted for a move to the Emirates could be an even better fit, Amadou Onana.

Arsenal transfer news - Amadou Onana

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are keen to add another midfielder to their ranks in 2024 as they look to cover themselves over Thomas Partey's increasing injury concerns, and while Aston Villa's Luiz remains a target, Everton's Onana is also 'being watched closely.'

The 22-year-old Belgian only joined the Toffees from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in the summer of 2022 for £34m, but he has already proven his ability to impact games at the highest level.

Perhaps his best performance of last season came against the Gunners, when Everton fought their way to a 1-0 win over Arteta's side at Goodison Park, largely thanks to the Belgian's imposing presence in midfield.

While displays like this are encouraging to prospective buyers, they have also driven up the price substantially, with Football Insider reporting earlier this year that Everton will not entertain selling their star midfielder for anything less than £70m and with the team's place in the Premier League table, there is unlikely to be much wriggle room on that price.

Amadou Onana could be the perfect alternative to Douglas Luiz

There is no denying that Villa's Luiz is a fantastically talented footballer - his seven goal involvements in 16 league games this season prove so - but with a move for him seeming an impossibility at the moment, Arsenal could do a lot worse than Onana.

In fact, it could be argued that the midfield "monster", as described by football writer Raj Chohan, would be the better option for what the Gunners are looking for.

The former Lille man doesn't necessarily have the same attacking output as the Brazilian, but his ability to disrupt opposing teams and break up play from the midfield is more impressive.

Dubbed a "complete package" and a "true Swiss army knife in midfield" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Onana could be the player that takes Partey's mantle as Arsenal's number six and unlocks Rice to play the left-eight role that was vacated by Granit Xhaka.

When comparing the underlying numbers of Luiz and Onana, it becomes increasingly clear that the Toffees star could be a more practical acquisition as he comes out on top, aside from Progressive passes and carries.

Amadou Onana vs Douglas Luiz Stats (per 90) Onana Luiz Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.31 0.24 Progressive Passes 4.53 4.94 Progressive Carries 0.77 2.27 Tackles Won 1.62 1.56 Tackles + Interceptions 3.25 2.99 Clearances 1.20 0.84 Miscontrols 0.94 1.23 Dispossessed 0.26 0.65 Ball Recoveries 6.75 6.56 Aerial Duels Won 2.99 0.71 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

Where he really shines is in his defensive numbers, utterly dominating the Villa man in aerial duels, tackles and interceptions, and clearances.

Ultimately, while fans might initially view a move for Onana over Luiz as a downgrade, his sheer talent and hard work would win them over in no time at all.