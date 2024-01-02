Arsenal head into the January transfer window urgently needing new recruits if they are to keep pace with Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners endured a wretched end to 2023, failing to win four of their last five league encounters.

During that run, Mikel Arteta's men have only scored four times. It's a far cry from the devastating attack at the Emirates Stadium throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

It's just as well the market has opened for business, then, with Edu surely working overtime to bolster the club's ranks.

Arsenal's plans for the January transfer window

A number of areas are in need of strengthening over the next month. With injuries and fitness problems prevalent among the backline, signing another defender would go down a treat.

However, you feel if Arsenal are to take themselves to the next level then securing a move for a top-level centre-forward should be a high priority.

Ivan Toney reportedly tops their list with reports in recent days suggesting they "want" to do a deal for the Brentford centre-forward. It's also thought that the likes of Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen are also on their list.

Another option hails from the Netherlands. That's according to The Times who suggest the north Londoners could make a move for Santiago Gimenez at Feyenoord.

Related Mbappe-like striker 1 of 5 players Arsenal could sign instead of Ivan Toney Arsenal could turn to one of these alternatives rather than signing Ivan Toney in 2024.

Journalist Gary Jacob wrote: “Gimenez, the 22-year-old who has scored 43 goals for Feyenoord across all competitions since the start of last season, is another option Arsenal have been considering.”

Previous reports state that the Mexican could cost around £60m, a great deal cheaper than the £100m Brentford allegedly want for Toney.

How Santiago Gimenez compares to Robin van Persie

The mere thought of Robin van Persie in 2024 will still send shudders through the spines of Arsenal supporters.

Despite a goal-laden spell with the Gunners he isn't particularly well-liked at the Emirates having famously traded London for Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson.

It was well worth moving for Van Persie who would go on to win the Premier League at Old Trafford. That came after a remarkable haul of 37 goals in his final campaign under Arsene Wenger's wing.

The Dutch sensation was brought to the club from Feyenoord in April 2004 for an undisclosed fee when he was just 20 years of age. Gimenez is currently two years older and like Arsenal's former flying Dutchman, is plying his trade at Feyenoord.

He is just as devastating in front of goal too, using his lethal left foot to punish opposition defences seemingly every week. Does that sound familiar?

Van Persie will forever be remembered for having one of the most devastating left feet in Premier League history. Indeed, only Robbie Fowler and Mo Salah have more goals courtesy of their dynamite left feet.

Most goals in PL history: Left foot only Player Goals scored with left foot David Silva 49 Olivier Giroud 50 Romelu Lukaku 60 Riyad Mahrez 65 Ryan Giggs 83 Robin van Persie 94 Robbie Fowler 105 Mo Salah 115 Stats via ESPN & Transfermarkt.

It would be a stretch to suggest that Gimenez could replicate that but he certainly already has an "insane" goal-scoring record as scout Antonio Mango suggested.

Throughout the 2023/24 season to date, the 24-cap star has found the net 20 times in 22 games, with 18 of those strikes coming in 16 league outings. This season isn't just a one-off either, as the Eredivisie star banged in 28 goals last term.

This may not be the mega-money Toney or Osimhen-like signing that supporters are crying out but he'd surely be an upgrade on their current options. After all, Eddie Nketiah, who started against Fulham has hardly been scoring for fun.

The England international did net a trio of goals against Sheffield United but he has failed to beat the goalkeeper in the league since then. That's nine straight league fixtures without adding to his tally. Abysmally, Nketiah is also without a single league goal away from the Emirates Stadium in over a year of football.

Clearly, the Gunners require someone better and in Gimenez, they would find just that.