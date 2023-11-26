Arsenal breathed a collective sigh of relief when the full-time whistle was blown at Brentford, a late goal from an unlikely source in Kai Havertz securing the hard-fought win to take the Gunners to top of the Premier League.

Havertz might well have won the contest for his team with a last-gasp header from a Bukayo Saka cross, but it's the efforts of their defensive teammates who they'll thank for Arsenal getting over the line in this one and keeping a clean sheet in spite of nervous goalkeeping from Aaron Ramsdale.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice were crucial at the back throughout, with the former West Ham United defensive midfielder even having to clear a Brentford shot off the line in the opening exchanges after Ramsdale dilly-dallied with the ball unnecessarily.

Regardless of the defensive heroics on show at the Brentford Community Stadium from the Gunners, Mikel Arteta could well fancy a move for this right-back hot-shot in January to add to his table-topping group.

Fiorentina teenager Michael Kayode is the target in mind, Arsenal just one of many clubs who remain keen to sign the starlet this coming transfer window.

Arsenal transfers latest

TEAMtalk have relayed quotes that suggest Arsenal could well be in the driver's seat when it comes to landing Kayode despite interest from elsewhere, with the 19-year-old's former manager in Antonio Soda - who managed the Italian youngster at AC Gozzano - stating that the Emirates would be an ideal next location for the teenager after he left scouts 'dazzled'.

Soda said: "It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal."

Fierce rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are also rumoured to be in for the emerging talent, Kayode facing a tough choice over who to sign for when an eventual bid is made further down the line.

Arsenal will hope they can land the one-time Italy U21 international, mirroring Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham in the process who gambled on Italian right-back Destiny Udogie coming good this season to devastating effect.

How Michael Kayode compares to Destiny Udogie

Labelled as "excellent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig after starring in the U19 Euros this summer for his country, Kayode's style of play this season back in Serie A bares remarkable similarities to that of Udogie, a likeminded young full-back who exploded in the Italian top-flight.

According to FBRef, Udogie over the last year - playing in both the Premier League and Serie A - has managed an astounding 3.81 progressive carries per 90 minutes.

Comparatively, Kayode in his native Italy has a lesser 2.10 carries per 90 minutes but does come out on top over Udogie in other areas.

Fiorentina's 5 foot 10 wonderkid beats his counterpart in progressive passes recovered and tackles over the last year in games - Kayode recovering 5.53 progressive passes to Udogie's 5.31, Kayode's superior aggression beating Udogie too with 3.05 tackles to Udogie's lesser 2.46. A difference but not by much, clearly highlighting their similarities.

Arsenal could well have a gem on their hands if they decide to go in for the dynamic Italian teenager this January, with Kayode hoping that the Gunners are patient and allow him to blossom if he does join in a similar fashion to Spurs who persisted with Udogie.