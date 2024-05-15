Arsenal could sign two new strikers as manager Mikel Arteta also personally takes a real liking to one club's £60 million star.

Arsenal set sights on new nunber nine despite Havertz form

The exceptional form of 2023 signing Kai Havertz has been among the key reasons why Arsenal are still in with a shot of clinching their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Tottenham ultimately failed to do Arteta any favours on Tuesday evening, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Man City, who now have one hand on their potential fourth consecutive domestic crown.

Arsenal supporters will still be ruing that spurned Son Heung-min opportunity when the South Korea star was one-v-one against Stefan Ortega, but they're still very much on City's heels heading into the final day, and now turn to David Moyes' swansong in search of a favour.

The nature of the Premier League means you cannot rule out a last second twist, as Arsenal pray that West Ham can do the business at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Havertz is set for another key Arsenal role on the same afternoon, as the Gunners must also dispatch Everton. The German, despite early-season criticism, has really come into his own as he stars in a makeshift forward role, but will face a stern test against an improved Sean Dyche side.

Over 2023/2024, the former Bayer Leverkusen sensation has racked up 12 goals and seven assists for Arteta's side in the top flight alone, standing out as their joint-second top scorer.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 16 Kai Havertz 12 Leandro Trossard 12 Martin Odegaard 8 Declan Rice 7

However, despite Havertz's success, it is still believed that sporting director Edu is aiming to sign a classic, goalscoring number nine this summer. Arsenal are apparently set to bring in an "important" new striker, and they've been repeatedly backed to do so over the last 12 months.

Many interesting names have been linked in the last two weeks alone, and one of the most consistently mentioned frontmen is £60 million Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee. Reports in the last few days have also claimed that Arsenal appear favourites over Man United to sign Zirkzee as things stand, with Tribal Football now sharing an update of their own.

Arsenal could sign two strikers as Arteta personally eyes Zirkzee

According to their information, Arteta is a great admirer of Zirkzee and Arsenal could even sign two new strikers. Both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah look likely to depart the Emirates Stadium, meaning Edu may have to replace both of them. Alongside Zirkzee, it is believed Arsenal are doing work on other names.

They're monitoring both RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko and remain interested in Brentford star Ivan Toney, while Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins is a far more complex option. However, it appears a move for Zirkzee may well have the most legs right now.

"Joshua is Joshua, he’s special," said Bologna boss Thiago Motta. "I hope he continues like this and I won’t compare him to anyone. He plays well but above all he works, I will never stop saying that from the first day of training camp, he has always been the first to work and has become a leader. He must continue like this and we must help him continue like this because this is on the right path.”