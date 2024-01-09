Despite spending Christmas Day atop the Premier League table, Arsenal endured a miserable end to 2023 that saw them lose to West Ham United and Fulham before kicking off 2024 with an equally demoralising loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta's men still look quite impressive in defence and midfield, but their attack has seemingly fallen off a cliff, with players who were clinical only last season now struggling to find the back of the net.

One of those players is Gabriel Martinelli, who ended last season with 15 goals and five assists in the league, but now, with over half of the league campaign completed, the young Brazilian has just two goals and two assists to his name.

Offensive reinforcements are clearly needed to help the Gunners kick on in 2024, and Martinelli might want to keep an eye on one young target who could just prove to be a threat in the future: Palmerias' Estêvão Willian.

Arsenal transfer news - Estêvão Willian

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are among four Premier League sides 'bidding hard' to sign Brazilian youngster Estêvão.

The report reveals that, alongside the Gunners, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keen to secure the 16-year-old's signature this year, as are Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

With the nickname 'Messinho' - which means little Messi - it would be fair to categorise the young winger as a wonderkid and one of the most sought-after at that.

With the amount of hype and attention centred on the youngster, the first official offer is sure to start quite the bidding war, and while there is undoubtedly risk in going big for a 16-year-old, it might just be worth it if talent scout Jacek Kulig is correct in his assessment that Estêvão is a "world-class talent."

Estêvão Willian could be the perfect competition for Gabriel Martinelli

For as underwhelming as Martinelli has been this season, at least in terms of goal-scoring, it would be unfair to expect a relatively inexperienced youngster to come in right away and take his spot. Still, the arrival of Estêvão would undoubtedly provide the fan favourite with some added competition.

The Palmeiras winger can play on the left and right of a front three, so he shouldn't have any trouble fitting into Arteta's system, and based on his performances at the U17 World Cup, he looks to be the real deal.

The "crazy prospect", as described by Jacek Kulig, registered the most assists for Brazil, the most crosses, the most attempts at goal, the most sprints and the most presses, which altogether paint the picture of a very well-rounded and incredibly hard-working winger, who would surely feel at home with the intensity of the Premier League.

Martinelli himself offers that raw pace and pressing ability, so for another likeminded player to come in would surely give him a run for his money over the forthcoming years.

Estêvão Willian's best stats at the U17 World Cup Most Assists 4 Most Crosses 26 Most Attempts at Goal 24 Most Sprints 188 Most Presses 133 All Stats via FIFA

At the end of the day, if Arsenal sign one of the "biggest talents in South America", as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, all of their wingers should start looking over their shoulders.

However, considering the talismanic status that Bukayo Saka has cultivated at the Emirates, it would be hard to see anyone displacing him in a few years, leaving Martinelli as the most likely to lose out if he doesn't rediscover his goalscoring form in time.