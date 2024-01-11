Just a few weeks ago, Arsenal were travelling back to London following an impressive draw away at Anfield and celebrating that they would be top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day. Everything was looking good for Mikel Arteta's men.

However, three losses from the three games that followed have left the Gunners in fourth place, out of the FA Cup and in the midst of a mini-crisis.

While the whole team has slipped as of late, the main culprits for this poor run of form are the frontline, as rather shockingly, they have scored just one goal from the 63 shots they have had since their draw against Liverpool.

This lack of goals has clearly worried the club, as the latest player touted for a move to N5 has been on fire in La Liga and could have an impact similar to Leandro Trossard's last season: Getafe's Borja Mayoral.

Arsenal transfer news - Borja Mayoral

According to The Sun, Arsenal have made an official £22m bid for Getafe's in-form striker, Mayoral.

The report has revealed that the former Real Madrid star's exploits for the Madrid-based side have caught the Gunners' attention as they desperately look for a goalscorer this month, although unfortunately for Edu and Co, their offer has already been knocked back.

The Sun claims that the Deep Blues are holding out for an offer closer to their £39m valuation of the Spaniard, which could cause problems for an Arsenal side that are reportedly hamstrung by FFP concerns at the moment.

That said, if the club can find a way to make this deal work, it could be precisely what they need to get the season back on track, especially if he can replicate the sort of impact Trossard had when he arrived last January.

Borja Mayoral could replicate Leandro Trossard's impact last season

There are evident parallels between the Trossard transfer last year and this potential move for Mayoral. Data analyst Ben Mattinson seems to agree, as he has described this possible transfer as a "Trossard type signing" - and he's right.

When Arsenal signed the Belgian international from Brighton & Hove Albion last January, the reception was rather reserved. It wasn't necessarily that fans were unhappy with the tricky wideman's arrival; it was more the disappointment at losing out on the much more expensive - and shiny - Mykhailo Mudryk to London rivals Chelsea that left fans feeling somewhat deflated.

However, fast-forward a year - or just a couple of months really - and it was the west Londoners who were regretting their choice in the transfer market thanks to the instant and brilliant impact that Trossard had made in N5, finishing the season with one goal and ten assists in just ten starts.

Similarly, much of the talk surrounding Arsenal's hunt for a new striker this month has focussed on the far more expensive and better-known - to English fans - Ivan Toney. The Brentford man would still likely be an excellent option for the club, but with him costing potentially £100m, Mayoral is the smarter option.

Borja Mayoral vs Eddie Nketiah vs Gabriel Jesus Stats Mayoral Nketiah Jesus Games 19 19 15 Goals 12 5 3 Assists 1 1 1 Goal Involvements 13 6 4 Expected Goals and Assists 0.58 0.43 0.60 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

Moreover, the performances of the Spanish "goal machine", as described by journalist Dean Jones, this season have been a level above Arsenal's strikers, as Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus' combined ten league goal involvements pale in comparison to his 13.

Ultimately, it might not be the flashiest or most exciting of transfers.

Still, neither was Trossard's move last January and with how well Mayoral has been performing in Spain this year, there is no reason to suggest that he could not replicate the Belgian's impact when he signed last season.