Arsenal could table a bid to sign one prolific striker likened to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, with Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team still scouring the market for number nines.

Arteta and Edu looking at signing new striker for Arsenal

A proven centre-forward who can lead the line has been viewed by many as the final missing piece of the jigsaw for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, as the Spaniard seeks to win his side their first Premier League title in over two decades.

Kai Havertz proved very capable in a makeshift forward role under Arteta last season, making 21 goal contributions in the final third across all competitions. The German, alongside Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, fired Arsenal to within a whisker of the domestic crown as Arteta's side pushed Man City right to the final day.

However, it is still believed Arteta wants a natural striking partner for Havertz before the summer window shuts on August 30. Arsenal made a proposal to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, coming after the Slovenia starlet bagged 19 goals in all competitions over 2023/2024.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Sesko snubbed this approach from the Gunners, though, and instead signed a contract extension at Leipzig - which will keep him at the Bundesliga club until next summer at the earliest.

The search for a striker is still ongoing, according to reports, and a few interesting names are rumoured to be attracting Edu's attention. Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres remains linked with a high-profile move to Arsenal, but the Swede could come at a premium given the rumoured £84 million release clause in his contract.

There are cheaper targets on the north London club's list. Indeed, some reports have claimed that Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is on Arteta's personal radar, coming after the Netherlands international racked up 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last campaign.

It will be interesting to see which striker Arsenal land on, and another name who refuses to go away is Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal could soon table offer for Victor Osimhen

According to Sky Sports transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal could soon table an offer to sign Osimhen for Arteta, and he urges supporters to watch out for elite Premier League sides swooping in for strikers late in the window.

The Nigerian has been one of Serie A's most prolific stars over the last few years, and he fired Napoli to their first Scudetto in decades the season before last. Osimhen is being widely tipped to leave, and his contract includes a release clause set at well over £100 million.

The £207,000-per-week attacker has also been likened to Drogba and African footballing icon George Weah by Benoît Caue, while ex-Napoli boss Rudi Garcia has described him as a "crazy driving force".