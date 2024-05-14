There is a good chance they'll fall just short, but Arsenal have had another fantastic Premier League season.

After last year's disappointing conclusion, Mikel Arteta's young side brushed themselves down and again mounted a serious challenge to Manchester City's incredible domestic dominance.

Not only have the North Londoners been able to stay in the fight for longer this time around, but they have also been even more deadly in front of goal thanks to the arrival of former Chelsea ace Kai Havertz, who has undeniably come good in his new role as the central number nine, and in good news for him and the fans, the club could sign a player who could help take him to another level next year.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent edition of the Spanish newspaper SPORT, Arsenal remain 'very interested' in signing Paris Saint-Germain's incredibly talented youngster Xavi Simons, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, the report has revealed that German giants Bayern Munich also appear interested in the ace, and while he would like to return to his boyhood club of Barcelona, the Catalans are in no financial shape to afford the €60m - £52m - PSG want for their player.

Landing the highly-rated youngster's signature might prove challenging, but the good news for fans is that whatever happens, it's unlikely to drag on too long, with the report claiming that Luis Enrique's side wants any potential deal wrapped up by May 31st.

Ultimately, it would represent a significant investment in a player who is still just 21 years old, but after impressing in the Netherlands and now in Germany, it would be a purchase well worth making by Edu and Co, especially for Havertz.

How Xavi Simons could supercharge Kai Havertz

Now, adding Simons to this young and exciting Arsenal team would likely see all the attacking talent improve, as is the quality of the Dutchman, but the player likely to benefit most from his introduction would be the starting striker, who, as things stand, is currently Havertz.

Last year, for Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven, the "simply fantastic" attacker, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, racked up an incredible haul of 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games from primarily leftwing and attacking midfield.

In contrast, this season for Leipzig, he has scored nine goals and provided 15 assists from both the left and right of the attack, proving that he can do it in a top-five European league.

The fact that he has turned into more of a facilitator than a goalscorer this season is what should excite Havertz most; as for as brilliant as Leandro Trossard has been this season, he has only provided two assists in 45 games, and Gabriel Martinelli has only provided five as well.

Simons vs Trossard vs Martinelli in 23/24 Players Simons Trossard Martinelli Appearances 42 45 43 Goals 9 17 8 Assists 15 2 5 Assists per Match 0.35 0.04 0.11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.57 0.42 0.30 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This lack of service from the left-hand side has undeniably impacted how many goals the German has been able to score this season, as despite what some may believe, he is not a profligate finisher.

In fact, according to Understat, his 12 league goals have come from an expected goals figure of 11.83. This suggests that if his teammates were able to provide him with more goalscoring opportunities, he would be able to put them away more frequently, which is where the Dutch "superstar" could come in, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

Arsenal's best finishers (Attackers only) Position Players Goals Expected Goals 1 Leandro Trossard 12 9.56 (-2.44) 2 Kai Havertz 12 11.83 (-0.17) 3 Eddie Nketiah 5 5.06 (+0.06) 4 Bukayo Saka 16 16.81 (+0.81) 5 Gabriel Martinelli 6 6.96 (+0.96) All Stats via Understat

Ultimately, there is always an element of risk in spending vast sums of money on young players, but when it comes to Simons, it's almost impossible to disagree with data analyst Ben Mattionson's assessment that he possesses "superstar potential."

So, if they have the chance, Arsenal should go out of their way to bring him to the Emirates this month.