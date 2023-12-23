It is shaping up to be another thrilling season of highs and even higher highs for Arsenal this year as the men in red and white contest for the Premier League title for the second year running.

Mikel Arteta's side are not quite as free-flowing as they were last campaign, but, instead, they have developed a new steely determination that has seen them power through games.

However, the lack of goals and assists from Gabriel Martinelli, compared to last year, is a slight concern, although it's a problem that could be alleviated by the latest player touted for a move to the club, Ivan Toney, as the lethal number nine could supercharge the Brazilian's assist numbers.

Arsenal transfer news - Ivan Toney

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are on the lookout for a new striker in 2024 to help the side fight for the title, and one of their top targets is Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The Bees are understandably reluctant to sell their star man and have set the price tag to around £70m, which, while significant, shouldn't be unattainable for a club of Arsenal's size. That said, they will have to battle it out with other interested parties, such as Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The once-capped Englishman was a force of nature in the Premier League last season, scoring 20 goals in just 33 appearances, but has not played since May after he was given an eight-month football ban for betting offences.

This lack of game time could represent something of a risk for interested clubs, but his output last year and sheer brilliance make it a risk worth taking - especially if he can help Martinelli climb the assist chart.

Ivan Toney could supercharge Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli was in scintillating form for most of last season - scoring 15 league goals and providing five assists - and while he has still been brilliant to watch this year, he has not been as effective.

The young Brazilian has scored just two goals and provided two assists in 14 league starts, which is undeniably a disappointing drop-off. Now, were he to be playing alongside a striker journalist Josh Slack dubbed a "goal-scoring machine", he would likely see his numbers shoot up.

The former Newcastle United striker scored 21 goals in all competitions last year from an expected goals figure of just 18.7, meaning that he was finishing at an exceptionally high standard, something which Arsenal's current number nine, Gabriel Jesus, cannot do.

The former Manchester City man has found the back of the net three times from an expected goals figure of four so far this season, meaning that his teammates - like Martinelli - have to produce an abundance of chances to register an assist.

Ivan Toney vs Gabriel Jesus Stats (per 90) Toney Jesus Expected Goals 0.57 0.48 Goals 0.61 0.35 Goals per Shot on Target 0.42 0.25 All Stats via FBref for all 2022/23 & 2023/24 Domestic Competitions

Furthermore, the "unplayable" Toney, as described by Alan Shearer, scored from almost half as many shots on target as Jesus, something that would seriously help Martinelli's assist numbers.

Ultimately, Jesus is a very talented player, but if Arteta wants to see Martinelli increase the number of assists he produces, he needs to sign a clinical striker, a striker like Ivan Toney, to finish off the chances the Brazilian creates.