Arsenal could have the opportunity to exchange a £35 million member of their squad and a 41-cap international in a swap deal for one elite-level striker.

Arsenal set to sign new striker despite great attacking form

The Gunners' imperious attacking displays towards the back end of 2023/2024 were noteworthy, with Mikel Arteta's side scoring 90-plus goals in the Premier League alone.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard scored 51 goals in all competitions between them, with goals coming from all over Arteta's frontline as the Spaniard coped without a guaranteed 25-plus-goals per season striker.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

However, despite the trio's fine form, it has been reported that Arsenal want to bring in an important new centre-forward this summer as one of their key transfer agendas. Arteta wants to sign a young partner to Havertz going forward, with Arsenal setting their sights on RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko as one serious option.

Another exciting potential target is Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has been a prolific scorer in Serie A over the last few years.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said reliable journalist Charles Watts.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Reports have claimed that Osimhen prefers Arsenal if he were to make a Premier League move, but it is unclear whether Edu Gaspar would be willing to pay the striker's £113 million release clause.

Arsenal could use Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe in Osimhen swap deal

His exit clause is making clubs think twice about moving for him, but Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport presents a possible method for Arsenal to drive the price down.

They suggest, via Sport Witness, that Arsenal could use some of their players in a part-exchange bid for Osimhen. The newspaper names both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe as options in this regard, as Napoli are believed to be fans of the duo.

Tomiyasu, a 41-cap Japan international, found consistent starting opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates last season, and the same can certainly be said for £35 million midfielder Smith Rowe.