Monday night will see Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park in the second round of Premier League fixtures.

The pair both enjoyed narrow victories last week to get their new seasons off to solid starts.

Palace visited newly promoted Sheffield United, and while Odsonne Edouard had the ball in the back of the net three times, only one actually counted. His strike made all the difference in a narrow 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hosted Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime and goals from a pair of academy graduates in the first half made all the difference.

Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead before Bukayo Saka curled a second home in style. Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back for Forest late on but Steve Cooper’s men were unable to find an all-important equaliser.

And ahead of the London rivals' latest meeting, Football FanCast has taken a look at how the teams stack up against each other.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Who has the better head-to-head record?

Arsenal are one of the few teams in English football who can boast that they’ve never been relegated from the Premier League.

As a result, a large majority of the games in the modern era between these two London sides have been in the top flight while Crystal Palace have enjoyed their spells there.

After beating Palace 5-0 in 2005, Arsenal wouldn’t cross paths with the Eagles for almost a decade due to them featuring in the Championship.

Upon their return to the top flight, normal service was promptly resumed with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in 2013 for the Gunners, who have dominated this fixture since the first clash back in the 1930s.

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Draws: 16

Arsenal wins: 31

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Who has more wins at Selhurst Park?

Selhurst Park has been the home of Crystal Palace for nearly a century now. Mayor of London Alfred Bower officially opened the ground in 1924, and prior to playing there, Palace bounced around a number of areas for not very long at all.

Palace’s wins over Arsenal are evenly divided between home games and away games, with two of them coming in more recent years in the shape of 3-0 victories under Sam Allardyce and former Gunner Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace wins: 3

Draws: 9

Arsenal wins: 14

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Who has more wins at Highbury/Emirates Stadium?

It is hardly surprising to see that Arsenal have enjoyed many more victories when they’ve been at home. The Emirates is one of the more modern stadiums in the Premier League - Arsenal’s hugely divisive departure from Highbury in 2006 is still a point of contention for fans, particularly regarding the atmosphere.

However, Arsenal have continued to put Palace to the sword a number of times on their own patch, winning almost twice as often as not in front of the Gunners faithful.

Arsenal wins: 17

Draws: 7

Crystal Palace wins: 3

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Who has the better cup record?

It has been over 20 years since the pair last met in one of England’s primary cup competitions. Both clashes in the 1990s saw the Gunners prevail on their way to cup glory.

A two-legged victory saw Arsenal reach the 1992/93 League Cup final at the Eagles' expense before needing a replay on their way to their 1997/98 FA Cup triumph under Arsene Wenger.

Meanwhile, a huge win for Palace against their London rivals came in the League Cup in 1970/71 - the year Arsenal would achieve their first-ever league and cup double.

Arsenal are the record-winners in the FA Cup with their 14 triumphs trumping even Manchester United, who boast 12.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have twice been runners-up in that competition - losing both finals to Manchester United after extra time, one at the old Wembley Stadium and the other at the rebuilt ground in 2016.

Crystal Palace wins: 1

Draws: 2

Arsenal wins: 4

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: What were the last five meetings?

As previously mentioned, this duo haven’t faced each other in a cup competition for years, so all of their recent meetings have come in the Premier League.

19th March 2023 - Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: The most recent meeting saw a Bukayo Saka masterclass at the Emirates, with the young winger contributing two goals and an assist to the Arsenal cause.

Both Sam Johnstone and Vicente Guaita were both out injured for Palace meaning that teenager Joe Whitworth experienced a baptism of fire between the sticks for the visitors.

5th August 2022 - Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Arsenal won both fixtures against Crystal Palace last season.

Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net in both games, and this season-opener was hanging finely in the balance until a late Marc Guehi own goal determined the outcome.

4th April 2022 - Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: There haven’t been many more enjoyable and emphatic moments in this fixture for the Eagles than the one that took place early on in April 2022.

An intense Selhurst Park atmosphere forced Arsenal to collapse with three attackers all getting in on the act for Palace in the form of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and of course, Wilfried Zaha.

18th October 2021 - Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace: It was a generally positive match-up for Patrick Vieira’s side in that season as Palace previously went to the Emirates and left with a very respectable point.

Time has clearly passed for both clubs, with Edouard being the only remaining goalscorer from that evening.

Goals from Edouard and Christian Benteke cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener, before Alexandre Lacazette grabbed a dramatic late equaliser.

19th May 2021- Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: This clash came in the penultimate round of the 2020/21 campaign, when Arsenal finished down in eighth despite their strong finish to the season.

Arsenal left it late again on this occasion, with Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe grabbing injury-time goals. Both wide-men scored with the clock in the red to rescue all three points for Arsenal in front of a rowdy Selhurst Park crowd back in the stands for the first time that year.

Who has played for both Crystal Palace and Arsenal?

A number of players have donned the colours of both Crystal Palace and Arsenal, but the majority of them were from many years ago. Here are just a few of the names to have this honour bestowed upon them.

Marouane Chamakh (Arsenal 2010-2013; Crystal Palace 2013-2016): The Moroccan forward had a great scoring record with Bordeaux in Ligue 1, so when he arrived at the Emirates, there was a lot of hope for him.

It didn’t exactly go to plan for him in England in spite of a few bright sparks, and he is instead perhaps most fondly remembered for netting twice in extra-time in Arsenal's infamous 7-5 League Cup win over Reading in 2012.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal 2006-2009; Crystal Palace 2016): Adebayor is someone who managed to deliver when wearing that classic red and white strip, only to go and ruin his Arsenal legacy through his spells at Spurs and Manchester City.

An unhappy brief spell at Palace in 2016 saw the Togolese later describe it as his 'biggest mistake'.

Ian Wright (Crystal Palace 1985-1991; Arsenal 1991-1998): Finally, the man who surely comes to mind for everyone when they think of these two clubs - the legend that is Ian Wright.

His story of how he got into football is a very emotional and real one, and is now one of the most beloved pundits in England.

Wright made over 200 appearances for both clubs and is considered to be a legend at both, too - it’s just a shame that neither of his sons, Bradley nor Shaun, played for either club.

Mathieu Flamini and Yaya Sanogo are amongst those who deserve an honourable mention.

What is Crystal Palace’s biggest victory over Arsenal?

10th April 2017: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: When it comes to Crystal Palace’s biggest winning margin over Arsenal, there are actually two that are tied.

Palace beat Arsenal 3-0 in April 2017 and then again in the April of last year. Focusing on the former, current Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez was in goal for Arsenal as they visited south London.

Andros Townsend opened the scoring before the ever-classy Yohan Cabaye made it 2-0. Luka Milivojević tucked home a trademark penalty to really rub salt into Arsenal wounds.

What is Arsenal’s biggest victory over Crystal Palace?

27th January 1934: Arsenal 7-0 Crystal Palace: We have to travel back nearly 100 years to find the most convincing Arsenal victory over Crystal Palace of all time.

Arsenal manager Herbert Chapman had passed away due to pneumonia just a couple of weeks prior, and so with Joe Shaw at the helm, emotions were running high.

They won 7-0 in front of over 56,000 people in the fourth round of the FA Cup - their campaign ended with a narrow defeat to Aston Villa in round six.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Key stats

This will be the 47th top-flight meeting between the two clubs

Arsenal have won two of their last three matches at Selhurst Park

Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 5, while Crystal Palace have scored in their last 4

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Famous fixtures

4th April 2022- Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: As previously mentioned, there are two 3-0s that are tied as Palace’s most emphatic win in this London derby.

The other came the season before last and was one of a few slip-ups that derailed the top-four hopes of Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal may have enjoyed 69% of possession at Selhurst Park, but it counted for nothing at the end of the day.

9th November 1970 - Arsenal 0-2 Crystal Palace: Only once have Crystal Palace knocked Arsenal out of a cup competition, and that took place over 50 years ago in the League Cup. After drawing 0-0 on home soil, Palace then went to Highbury and the rest is history.

They may have gone on to lose to Manchester United in the following round, but that still remains an iconic result against the mighty Arsenal, who went on to win the league and FA Cup that year under Bertie Mee.