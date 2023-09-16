Highlights Arsene Wenger had a knack for identifying and developing young talents at Arsenal, such as Ashley Cole, Jack Wilshire, and Dan Crowley.

Arsene Wenger’s 22-year spell at Arsenal covered plenty of ups and downs, but one thing that never fell below standard was his eye for huge potential in a player before turning them into a star.

His ability to identify talent applied to both academy-grown players as well as picking up bargain finds from elsewhere.

Some of the most well-known signings who came in as young talent include names like Cesc Fabregas, Aaron Ramsay, or Nicolas Anelka, who were relatively unproven ahead of their moves to the Gunners.

However, there aren’t many things in football that quite match the excitement of a youngster coming through the ranks in the youth setup before blossoming into a first-team star.

Who came through the ranks under Arsene Wenger?

The legendary French coach was responsible for several academy players’ making their names in football.

During the earlier years of his tenure in north London, Wenger was responsible for the breakthrough of young full-back Ashley Cole.

Of course, having betrayed the fans by moving across the city to join rivals Chelsea in the later years, Cole’s reputation at the club is now beyond damaged. What cannot be erased from history though, was how the legendary Frenchman developed Cole into the player he would become and even the role he played in Arsenal’s 2004 “Invincible” season.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Wenger had another star coming through the setup at Arsenal. 16-year-old Jack Wilshire made his debut for the club in 2008 to become the club’s youngest-ever league debutant at the time.

Although Wilshire’s career would go on to be damaged by injury issues, his pure quality was clear for all to see whenever he stepped onto the pitch.

Perhaps the game fans look back on most fondly of his career, would be his sensational performance against Barcelona in the 2010/11 Champions League knockout stages. Arsenal would be beaten, but Wilshire’s display against what is now regarded as one of the best sides of all-time left the football world in awe of the midfielder.

Due to his fitness troubles, Wilshire was never able to reach his full potential at Arsenal which left fans to wonder what could have been. It didn’t take long for Hale End to uncover a new talent who was quickly labelled as Wenger’s next star, Dan Crowley.

Who is Dan Crowley?

Having signed his first professional contract in 2014 at the age of just 17, the young midfielder’s development resembled that of the previous star to come through the ranks.

The comparisons between Crowley and Wilshire were quick to follow the teenager, with hopes he could develop into the player Wilshire never was able to be.

Crowley was sent out on loan to get a taste of professional football with League One side Barnsley, where he impressed so much that manager Lee Johnson described him as “the most talented 18-year-old” he had ever seen.

Wenger himself didn’t hold back on praises for the teenager, saying after his first loan spell:

“He is a player who has huge talent.

“He’s very creative and he’s very good in the final third. He’s a special talent as well, he can finish and he can do the final ball.”

Going off the previous names who had been described in such a way by the Arsenal boss, it was hard to see Crowley having a career anywhere else than in the first team at the Emirates Stadium.

What went wrong for Crowley?

Ahead of the 2016/17 season, Crowley was sent back to League One. This time he was appearing for Oxford United, although the loan didn’t go as planned, and it was the first sign of trouble in Crowley’s career.

After spending more time off the pitch than he would have liked, the 19-year-old raised the issue with his manager, causing a fall-out. His loan would be terminated and he would return to Arsenal six months earlier than intended.

His next move would come that same winter, this time moving abroad to spend the remainder of the season with the Dutch side, Go Ahead Eagles.

The 5 foot 9 maestro would be questioned on the comparisons to Wilshire during his time in the Netherlands, to which he disregarded saying:

“I didn’t want to be compared to anyone.

“I want to be my own player and you have to go out and get experience."

With his contract at Arsenal expiring upon the end of his loan in Holland, Crowley knew he had to impress during his time away if he was to earn a new deal.

However, a less-than-impressive loan spell came to an end which subsequently marked the end of his time at the Gunners.

He left the club permanently in the summer of 2017 having never made a competitive appearance for the first team and ultimately failing to live up to any of the expectations placed on him during his time in the academy.

Where is Dan Crowley now?

Since leaving Arsenal, Crowley has endured spells at numerous clubs in both Holland and back in England.

He initially signed a permanent three-year deal with the Dutch Eredivisie side, Willem II, which left him frustrated again with his lack of playing time. The second half of the 2017/18 season was spent in the Dutch second tier with SC Cambuur, where he was able to stand out and regain his place in the first team once he returned to Willem II.

After his time in Holland came to an end, Crowley has had several moves around England in each of the lower divisions of the Football League.

Most recently, he signed for newly promoted League Two side, Notts County, who returned to the Football League having spent four seasons in the National League.

Having featured in each of the opening seven games for his new side, Crowley appears to be finding his form once again by scoring twice and assisting once in the league as they look to maintain a positive start to gain back-to-back promotions.