Arsenal's reported interest in Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer makes sense for Mikel Arteta as he aims to add proven winners to his side, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed on The Football Terrace.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Gundogan?

Journalist David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are keen on a move for the 32-year-old, whose future remains unclear.

Gundogan has been exceptional for Man City as they won their third league title in a row, with 13 goal and assist contributions from midfield in 30 Premier League matches, and the Germany international has also been linked with Barcelona, with his contract expiring this summer.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers claimed that adding an experienced winner like Gundogan to this young Arsenal side is a smart move, if the Gunners are able to pull it off.

"Gundogan is 32 years of age, he turns 33 next year. He has somewhere in the region of 100 goals and assists for Man City, I don't even know how many Premier League's this guy's won; four or five? On for the treble, maybe lifting that Champions League trophy. A German superstar," he stated.

"I can understand completely and utterly why Arsenal would want him, it makes perfect sense. Been speaking about this for years. It's great having a youth project. It's great having really good up-and-coming players that can move the needle for your team. This is important. Totally understand it.

"However, you need to add in an age profile and experience to also get you over the line. Jesus and Zinchenko coming in will have added that. Partey hasn't really got the experience of winning titles."

"Ilkay Gundogan is a player that has been there done it and worn the t-shirt. He has the experience, he has age on his side, both internationally, domestically, he knows what to do.

"So this is a signing that I can completely get why Arsenal are looking at him."

Should Arsenal move for Gundogan?

Signing the 32-year-old, potentially on a long-term contract, may be a surprising move, given Arsenal's previous focus on younger players under Arteta.

However, Granit Xhaka's expected upcoming departure may have convinced Arsenal to add more experience to the squad to replace his presence, and if Gundogan is willing to join, he could be the ideal leader to help them reach a higher level.

It would be surprising if Gundogan chooses a move to Arsenal, given that City are reportedly keen on keeping their captain, and given how successful he has been at the Etihad Stadium, the £140k-per-week star may elect to remain at Pep Guardiola's side.

