Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a "major new injury" blow in what has been described as a "huge setback" for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal injuries - the latest

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all currently contending with various issues at this moment in time. Saka, who comes as the latest injury worry, limped off late on against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, and Arsenal have been waiting to find out the extent of his problem.

Arteta, speaking after their 2-0 win over the La Liga side, did admit he was hopeful over the winger's condition. The Spaniard explained:

"It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio that he wasn’t happy to continue so he will have some discomfort but hopefully, I want to assume that he will be ok."

Meanwhile, club captain Odegaard and striker Nketiah both missed their clash against Sevilla, with both fighting to be fit for Burnley this weekend.

"They are racing against the clock to be fit and they are trying their best and they tried to be here today with us," said Arteta on Odegaard and Nketiah.

"It wasn’t possible and now we have another 48 hours before we play Burnley. We will try again and we will see because we need players at the moment."

The same can be said of Tomiyasu after he went off with his own knock against Sevilla, with Arteta not wanting to take any risks, but the likes of Jesus, Smith Rowe, Timber and Partey are more long-term absentees and appear set to miss Burnley.

Partey delivers "major new injury blow" to Arsenal

Sharing an update on the latter man's condition, journalist John Cross of The Daily Mirror has claimed that Arteta has been dealt a "major new injury blow".

Indeed, it is believed Partey has undergone specialist surgery and is set to miss the rest of 2023, in what has been described as a "huge setback" for Arteta as he gears up for another Premier League title challenge. The 30-year-old has had to contend with fitness issues galore this season after originally being handed chances by Arsenal in a makeshift right-back role.

Partey's extended spell on the sidelines means that Arteta may even be tempted to dip into the winter transfer market for a solution, as links continue to surround Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

Douglas Luiz style of play Shoots from distance Plays long balls

Arsenal have also been targeting Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp, according to recent reports, and it appears midfield cover may well be more firmly on the agenda in north London.

This "latest setback" for Partey means he will be out for longer than expected, and there is an added complication with the Africa Cup of Nations in January next year. If the midfielder is back in time to take part in the tournament, Ghana may well want him to report for duty and leave Arsenal short in that area of the squad.