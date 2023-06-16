Arsenal are keen on West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, though his current employers 'were quite dismissive' over their opening bid to try and land the England international, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal were rebuffed in their first attempt to try and land Rice and saw a bid of £80 million plus add-ons turned down for the 24-year-old.

The report states that the offer was comprised of several 'slow installments' with 'tough contingencies attached to it' while the Hammers are said to value Rice at around £120 million, though are potentially willing to accept a fee of £100 million if the Gunners pursue a player-plus-cash deal.

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all signaled their own interest in Rice, creating a tug-of-war between four clubs for his services.

West Ham could look to drive the price up by initiating a bidding war for Rice as they look to gain the maximum amount of financial reward for the London-born midfielder.

Capology understand that Rice earns around £60,000 per week on the books at the London Stadium on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has detailed that both the structure of the proposed deal and amount offered from Arsenal led to West Ham United rejecting their initial bid for Rice.

Jacobs told FFC: "West Ham sources were quite dismissive of the opening bid, but this isn't just about Arsenal hitting a British transfer record number. This is about payment terms and this is also about add-ons that are gettable rather than less likely. It's about the number and it's about the structure and at the moment, Arsenal are off the number and off the structure."

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice has been an extremely efficient presence in West Ham United's midfield over the last few years and looks primed for a tilt at playing for an elite-level club such as Arsenal next term.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United, registering five goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, Rice was West Ham United's most consistent performer over the duration of the campaign, averaging a match rating of 7.01/10 for his exploits.

FBRef also show that he was able to drive his side forward from midfield and successfully carried out 112 shot-creating actions in total.

Arsenal are keen to sign Rice, though now may have to enter into a protracted saga to secure his signature amid significant interest from other Premier League clubs this window.