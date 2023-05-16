Declan Rice has already spoken to England teammate Bukayo Saka about a potential move to Arsenal this summer, journalist Chris Wheatley has revealed.

What's the latest on Declan Rice and Arsenal?

The West Ham United captain looks set to depart East London this summer with a number of top clubs interested in a move, and Arsenal are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Mikel Arteta reportedly sees the £60k-per-week ace as an ideal fit to help his team compete with Manchester City again at the top of the table next season.

The England international is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates, and Wheatley claimed on his YouTube channel that conversations have taken place between him and Saka about a potential move.

"Declan Rice, we know that he is keen on joining Arsenal. He's already spoken with his England teammate Bukayo Saka about the move, asking questions about the club," he stated.

"I do feel that this is a move that Arsenal really want to get done this summer."

Should Arsenal pursue Rice?

Given that there is a high-reported asking price of £120m, as well as interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, this would be a huge transfer for Arsenal if they can pull it off.

Arteta reportedly wants to add more physicality to his midfield, and as Granit Xhaka has been linked with Bayer Leverkusen, additional quality in the area will be worth paying a premium for.

Rice would arrive with plenty of Premier League experience as West Ham's talisman and captain, and at just 24, he could be a key member of the Arsenal side for years to come.

He is well acquainted with Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White from their time together as England internationals, and he could slot straight into the Arsenal midfield in two positions.

He could either play as the deepest midfielder instead of Thomas Partey or Jorginho, with Martin Odegaard and even Xhaka or another more advanced option ahead of him, or he could replace Xhaka as a number eight ahead of Partey.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a deal for Moises Caicedo in addition to Rice, and the two could line up together to form a robust and young midfield to help the side raise their level yet again.

Arteta has transformed his team from finishing in fifth place to challenging for the league within a year, and a statement signing like Rice could help them further as they return to the Champions League for the first time in seven years.