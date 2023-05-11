Arsenal have "sounded out" West Ham star Declan Rice, but he is also a target for their Premier League title rivals, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The north Londoners are said to be prioritising central midfield additions this summer, even despite the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in January, with Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Rice high on their agendas.

Manager Mikel Arteta is also believed to be chasing additions further forward, especially with Reiss Nelson out of contract this summer - leading to interest in the likes of Jonathan David (Lille) and Lois Openda (Lens) from Ligue 1.

Central defensive signings aren't ruled out, either, with star man William Saliba's injury problems arguably exposing some real frailties in the Arsenal back line this season.

The Gunners went four league games without a win in April - a run which may well have cost them their first domestic crown in 20 years if City can keep up their near-perfect winning run of late.

Sporting director Edu will have one eye on next campaign and how he can reinforce Arteta's squad for a potential fresh challenge in 2023/2024.

Going back to Rice, a report by Football Insider has shared some news on Arsenal's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

They've apparently "sounded out" the England international over a move to the Emirates Stadium and remain in pole position for his signing, but they could face competition from title rivals Man City.

Pep Guardiola is also reportedly targeting Rice, alongside fellow rivals Chelsea, but the midfielder's eagerness over potentially working with Arteta could work in their favour.

Rice is believed to be really impressed with the job he has done at Arsenal and is excited over the prospect of playing under him, not to mention he is keen to remain in London.

What could Rice bring to Arsenal?

As per WhoScored, the Irons star is a colossal presence for David Moyes, having registered more interceptions per 90 than any other West Ham player whilst standing out as their best-performer overall.

Rice has also been called "utterly sensational" by members of the press like 90min reporter Toby Cudworth, while Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith said this on him recently (via The Boot Room):

“Declan Rice, He’s like two players for West Ham. He’s unbelievable, world-class and he is starting to add goals to his game as well.”

He could inject both quality and enthusiasm into Arteta's midfield, yet he won't be cheap, with reports claiming he could cost up to £120 million.