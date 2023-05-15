Arsenal have reportedly opened preliminary talks to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, who has "made it clear" he'd prefer a move there.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta's side were dealt a hammer blow in their race to seal a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, anf it looks like their hopes are all but gone, following a dismal 3-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Title rivals Man City, after their victory over Everton at Goodison Park, have one hand on their third-successive domestic crown and could seal it with a win over Chelsea this weekend.

For Arsenal, it could be back to the drawing board as sporting director Edu prepares transfer plans for the upcoming summer window.

Preparing for a title challenge next season could now take centre stage, with reports heavily indicating that a central midfield signing is on their agenda despite bringing in Jorginho.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with moves for forwards as well, including the likes of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, as the north Londoners look to Ligue 1 for more back-up.

Going back to the midfield, one name who has been repeatedly mentioned as a transfer target is Rice, who seems likely to leave West Ham.

Even though some reports have suggested that they have dropped out of the race lately, the vast majority say Rice is still a firm target for Arsenal, with Football Transfers sharing some information.

According to the outlet, Arteta's side have opened preliminary talks to sign the England international, who has already made it clear he'd prefer a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have apparently taken iniative in the race for his signature by contacting West Ham ahead of time, who could demand a British record fee.

Arsenal could apparently drive his price tag down through a potential swap deal, as it's known the Irons are looking for a striker and Moyes is a big fan of Folarin Balogun.

What could Rice bring to Arsenal?

The 24-year-old averages more interceptions per 90 than any West Ham player and stands out as their best-performing Premier League player overall, according to WhoScored.

Rice has also been praised for his form in the top flight this season, with Sky pundit Alan Smith recently claiming he is like two midfielders rolled into one.

Smith said on Sky (via The Boot Room):

“Declan Rice, He’s like two players for West Ham. He’s unbelievable, world-class and he is starting to add goals to his game as well.”

Valuation and the difficulty of this deal will be Arsenal's main obstacles, but if they can seal him, there is no doubt Rice would serioisly reinforce Arteta's midfield.