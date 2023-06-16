Arsenal are set to make a new bid for West Ham star Declan Rice after speaking with the player and gaining an advantage on personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

After falling short in their quest to clinch a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, attention now switches to the summer transfer window and how Mikel Arteta can strengthen his ranks.

In terms of potential signings, it is widely believed that Arsenal are looking to shore up their central midfield above all, with Rice, Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan all targets.

The north Londoners are also looking to sign attacking additions, leading to real interest in Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who is reportedly at the centre of talks to join Arteta's side.

However, Rice appears to be the priority right now, with reports in the last 24 hours detailing that they have made their first formal bid for the 24-year-old.

The Irons, lead by manager David Moyes, have outright rejected their opening offer of around £80 million - which is hardly surprising given they value him closer to £100 million.

Arsenal may need to push the boat out if they are to convince West Ham to part with their prized asset, and with lingering interest from treble-winners Man City, they may need to act fast.

Luckily for supporters, reliable transfer journalist Romano claims Arsenal are set to launch a new bid for Rice, and have an advantage on personal terms after speaking with him.

Taking to Twitter, the reporter says their opening £80m bid was merely just a way of commencing "concrete negotiations".

Who is Declan Rice?

A star at both club and international level over the last 12 months, Rice is arguably one of the Premier League's best defensive midfield gems.

He stood out as West Ham's best-performing player per 90 in the league last campaign, making more interceptions per 90 than any other Hammer in that time (WhoScored).

Called "underrated" for his "great value" in an England shirt also, the former Chelsea academy man could be a stellar addition for Arsenal if they get it done.