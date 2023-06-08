West Ham United star Declan Rice has given the green-light to join Arsenal sign this summer, saying "yes" to the transfer, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign?

After sporting director Edu confirmed back in April that transfer plans have been well underway for some time, we're approaching the time of year where signings begin to come to fruition.

"Our planning has already been done," said the Brazilian to ESPN (via 90min)."It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Arsenal, after narrowly missing out on a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years to Man City, will be aiming to maintain their place among England's elite.

It's set to be a huge summer for the north Londoners who have earmarked the signings of central midfield stars above all, it would seem, as they're reliably believed to hold a serious interest in Rice, Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan among others.

The Gunners also want to bring in new full-backs, leading to interest in the likes of Joao Cancelo and Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda - as well as Galatasary's Sacha Boey.

Going back to Rice, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London, a report by Football Insider has shared what could be a fairly promising update.

The 24-year-old, who has just clinched his first ever major trophy with a Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina on Wednesday, has apparently given the green-light for Arsenal to sign him.

Rice has apparently said "yes" to joining Mikel Arteta, verablly agreeing personal terms over a switch to the Emirates Stadium as he wishes to remain in London.

However, as explained, both West Ham and Arsenal are yet to compromise on a fee for the midfield star - with the Irons holding out for £100m.

Who is Declan Rice?

The Hammers captain has been indispensable for David Moyes, averaging more interceptions per 90 than any West Ham player last season and standing out as their best-performer overall (WhoScored).

Jack Wilshere tipped him to be a success all the way back in 2020.

"You know what, there’s so many good young players, but the one that I get to see every day and I get to play with [is] Dec - Declan Rice," said Wilshere (via GOAL).“He can go all the way, he’s unbelievable. Left foot, right foot and he’s a great lad."

Wilshere's verdict appears to have more than held up today and we believe he could take Arsenal to the next level.