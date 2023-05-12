Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will go full tilt in his bid to land West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer window, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

As per Sky Sports News, West Ham United are said to be open to letting Rice leave for a Champions League club this summer if they are presented with an offer of around £120 million for his services.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all expressed an interest in the England international and the Hammers would also consider a bid of £100 million with a player in part-exchange for the 24-year-old in the off-season.

Nevertheless, The Sun have claimed that the Gunners 'fear being priced out of a deal' for Rice in a similar manner to their failed pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk in January, who ended up moving to Chelsea for £88 million despite being heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates.

The report also states that Rice wants to test himself in the Champions League and has been 'impressed' by Arteta's preference to build his squad around young ambitious stars.

Capology understand that Rice earns £60,000 per week on the books at the London Stadium on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Rice will be at the top of Arsenal's priority list this summer.

Brown told FFC: "They want Declan Rice above anyone else at the moment. They see an opportunity there, they've been given encouragement by Rice and his people and they know that this might be the year that Rice has to leave West Ham. I'm sure if Declan Rice ends the season with a trophy, as he could, he will probably feel that that's the perfect way to leave the London Stadium because he will have brought them success and will be leaving on a high."

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice is an elite Premier League midfielder and it would be a coup if Arteta was able to entice him to swap the London Stadium for the Emirates in the summer transfer window.

In 2022/23, before West Ham United's Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, Rice has made 44 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering four goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also takes into account that Rice has managed to obtain an average match rating of 7.05/10 for his exploits in West Ham colours, making him the Irons' most consistent performer this term overall.

Bringing in Rice would be viewed as a statement signing by Arsenal in footballing circles and he could help to elevate the Gunners to the next level in 2023/24.