Arsenal won't be drawn into paying over the odds for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

As per The Daily Mail, West Ham United would be open to the possibility of parting ways with Rice if a 'suitable' offer was to arrive in the summer for the midfielder.

Rice is valued at around £100 million by the Hammers according to the report; however, the 24-year-old 'is ready to leave to compete for the biggest trophies' amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Football Insider claim that West Ham United will not entertain any part-exchange deal involving another player being used as a makeweight in negotiations.

The outlet also state that David Moyes has began to scope out potential reinforcements in the event that does leave the club, with Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow believed to have been 'extensively scouted' by chiefs at the London Stadium.

Capology understand that Rice earns around £60,000 per week on the books of West Ham United on a contract that runs until June 2024; however, there is an option in his deal for a year extension that his current employers will likely activate.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Arsenal will stand firm in their valuation of Rice and won't want to pay a ridiculously large fee to land the England international.

Jones told FFC when quizzed about how much Arsenal would pay for Rice: "If you're having to spend £100 million, I don't believe that Arsenal would end up spending £100 million on Rice. I don't think they would cave in there."

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice is one of the finest midfield players the Premier League has to offer and would represent an eye-catching piece of business from the Gunners if they were able to entice him to north London this summer.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old has made 44 appearances across all competitions for West Ham United, registering four goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Rice has achieved an average match rating of 7.05/10 for his exploits on the field, making him the Hammers' most consistent performer overall this term.

Driving forward from the middle of the park with the ball is one of his greatest strengths, leading the Englishman to successfully perform 103 shot-creating actions this campaign, as per FBRef.

Looking ahead, Arsenal will hope they can land Rice ahead of their rivals for his signature to add another dimension to their midfield in 2023/24.