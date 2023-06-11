Arsenal won't pay over the odds for Declan Rice this summer and will instead take a 'disciplined' approach when bidding for the midfielder, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are 'confident' that they can land Rice this summer and have identified him as a top target to strengthen their midfield.

The report states that the Gunners want to pay around £90 million to seal a deal for the £60k-a-week ace; however, West Ham United are said to want around £100 million for his services amid further interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

Football Insider claim that Rice has 'verbally agreed personal terms' over a transfer to Arsenal, though both clubs are yet to come to an agreement on a fee for the player.

The 24-year-old is keen to remain in London as he plots his next steps and is enthused by the project that Mikel Arteta has created in north London.

Earlier this week, Rice captained West Ham United to a famous Europa Conference League triumph, lifting only the second European trophy in the Hammers' history after their UEFA Cup Winners' Cup triumph in 1965, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Arsenal will be 'disciplined' in their efforts to try and entice Rice to the Emirates Stadium.

Jacobs told FFC: "It's likely that the suitors may have to come in a little bit higher, but I still expect Arsenal's opening offer for Declan Rice to be under £100 million, not over the British transfer record £106 million that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez. From Arsenal's point of view, what gives them confidence is two things, one I've revealed previously, Rice ideally would like to stay in London and two, he's spoken glowingly about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. All signs point towards Rice and Arsenal, but the reason why Arsenal want to move quickly is because we know they're going to be disciplined. We know that they're going to not be reckless in what they value Rice at and we saw that with Mykhailo Mudryk."

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice has risen to prominence in the last few years due to maintaining consistent performance levels at West Ham United and looks certain to leave the London Stadium in search of a new challenge this summer.

In 2022/23, the England international made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers, registering five goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also shows that Rice has been strong in the tackle this campaign, successfully winning an average of 2.1 challenges per match in the Premier League.

As per FBRef, the London-born midfielder has also driven West Ham United forward from the engine room this season, successfully performing 112 shot-creating actions in total.

Arsenal need to be quick to snap up Rice this off-season as interest in his services looks to be expanding due to his distinguishable qualities.