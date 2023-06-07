Arsenal aren't worried about having a potential fight on their hands to sign Declan Rice this summer as speculation continues to grow over his future, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

According to Football Insider, Rice had 'verbally agreed personal terms' with Arsenal over a prospective move to the Emirates; however, the Gunners and West Ham United are yet to agree a fee for the England international.

The report states that the Hammers are holding out for around £100 million to sanction the departure of Rice, though Arsenal value the 24-year-old at around £80-85 million.

As per journalist Jose Felix Diaz via METRO, Bayern Munich are also keen on signing Rice and their manager Thomas Tuchel believes that he can be a star at the Allianz Arena.

It is believed that the German champions will have held talks with the £60k-a-week ace and may be willing to shatter their transfer record to bring him to the Bundesliga in the summer.

Sky Sports detail that Rice is a target for Manchester United in the off-season, something which could potentially create a tug-of-war race to sign the West Ham United captain.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones doesn't think that Arsenal will be particularly worried about interest from other quarters in Rice.

Jones said: "They're not that worried about the interest from Bayern Munich from everything I hear. Arsenal have been in this conversation behind the scenes using intermediaries for a while now. They are in the best position to move things forward."

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice, who has been described as a "great coup" for whoever gets him out of Bayern Munich and Arsenal, is an excellent all-action midfielder and has been a key player for West Ham United this campaign due to his consistent level of performance throughout.

In 2022/23, before West Ham United's Europa Conference League final tie against Fiorentina on Wednesday, the Englishman has made 49 appearances in all competitions, registering five goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Rice has also been an extremely reliable presence in possession this term, as he managed to record a pass success rate of 88% in the Premier League.

One of Rice's main qualities is being able to drive his side forward from the middle of the park, something which he has shown in abundance this campaign, recording 111 shot-creating actions in the English top-flight and Europa Conference League combined, as per FBRef.

Interest in his services is vast at present and Arsenal will need to pull out all the stops to ensure they don't miss out on Rice this summer.