Arsenal target Declan Rice has been 'very impressed' by Mikel Arteta and his management skills as rumours continue to swirl over his future, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

Recently, Football Insider have claimed that Arsenal are in a 'very strong position' to sign West Ham United midfielder Rice this summer and are 'confident' over their chances of being able to deal him in.

The report states that Rice is set to leave the London Stadium for a fee in the region of £100 million in the forthcoming transfer window, with Chelsea and Manchester City also said to be keen on securing his signature.

As per The Daily Mail, the 24-year-old is now 'open' to the possibility of moving to the Emirates Stadium due to the fact the Gunners have secured Champions League qualification for next term.

It is also believed that Rice is now a 'priority target' for Arsenal as the north London outfit look to ensure they have the squad depth to deal with the rigours of continental football.

GOAL claimed Arsenal have also held discussions with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who is Rice's close friend, as they seek to bolster the engine room heading into 2023/24.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Rice would be keen on making a move to Arsenal in the summer.

Jones suggested: "It will come as no surprise that Declan Rice is a priority case for Arsenal to address and indications are that he is very open to the transfer even if they do not clinch the title.

"Sources say he has been very impressed by what Mikel Arteta has managed to do and that at his current level he has strong belief in his own ability to carve a role in the side."

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Premier League and could be a great addition to Arteta's side if the Gunners were able to pull off a deal for him in the summer.

In 2022/23, the England international - hailed a "superstar" by Bianca Westwood - has made 43 appearances for West Ham United in all competitions, registering four goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Rice has achieved an average performance rating of 7.03/10 for his exploits this term, making him the Hammers' most consistent performer overall.

Interest is bound to be vast in the £60k-per-week midfielder in the off-season, signifying that Arteta will need to formalise negotiations sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on the 24-year-old.