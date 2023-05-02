Arsenal could 'test the resolve' of West Ham United by submitting a 'big bid' to try and secure the services of Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are said to be 'increasingly confident' regarding the prospect of being able to land Rice this summer and believe they will 'win the race' amid rival interest from Chelsea.

The report also states that West Ham will demand £100 million before agreeing to sanction any potential departure for the England international, who has already expressed his desire to leave the London Stadium in the upcoming off-season.

Furthermore, The Telegraph has revealed that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has Rice on a shortlist of potential midfield additions alongside Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo and Chelsea ace Mason Mount, with the Spaniard looking to recruit 'at least one high-class midfielder' ahead of next term.

Rice is seen as a 'top target' in north London; however, West Ham boss David Moyes has previously indicated that it could cost a British record transfer fee to part ways with his prize asset.

Capology understand that the 24-year-old earns £60,000 per week on his current contract at the Hammers, which is set to run until 2024.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth believes that Arsenal will be 'seriously interested' in signing Rice in the summer transfer window.

Sheth told GMS: "We know that Arsenal want to bring in a central midfielder and we know that Declan Rice is someone that they are very, very seriously interested in.

"So you'd expect them to go back in and test the resolve of West Ham United with a big bid and see if they can bring someone like him to the football club.

"Would he have improved them previously? Yes, but I think it's by the by because I don't think it would have been a realistic option for them to sign him in either of the last two transfer windows.”

Would Declan Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice is seen as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League and could feasibly add another dimension to Arsenal's engine room if Arteta was to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a shining light in an underwhelming campaign for West Ham, earning an average rating of 7.03/10 for his exploits on the pitch, making him their most consistent performer in 2022/23, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also show that Rice has successfully performed 100 shot-creating actions in all competitions this term, illustrating his ingenuity in laying on chances for his teammates, which sometimes goes under the radar due to his other distinguishable qualities.

Unsurprisingly, interest will be high in Rice and he would be a statement signing for Arsenal as they prepare to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17 next term.