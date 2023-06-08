Arsenal are reportedly edging closer in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with the midfielder being the talk of the Gunners’ summer as the transfer window approaches.

What’s the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

As reported by CBS journalist Ben Jacobs after West Ham United won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, the north Londoners are ‘preparing a formal bid’ for the midfielder.

Jacobs claimed that Arsenal remain hopeful of agreeing a deal under the £100m mark, with Sam Dean from the Telegraph reporting that the Gunners will ‘step up’ their pursuit with a fee of £92m.

What could Declan Rice offer Arsenal?

Having won the Conference League trophy this week, the Englishman wrote himself into West Ham folklore by becoming the first Hammers captain to lift a European trophy since Bobby Moore in 1965.

The midfielder has been one of the club's top performers over the past few years, and could be a revelation at the Emirates should he make the switch from east to north London this summer.

Arsenal have had their share of British players over the years, and medalled with the idea that they could operate a British core with Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere in the middle of the park during the latter years of Arsene Wenger's reign.

The duo played alongside each other in north London for ten years before the Englishman departed, however, they had little opportunity to showcase their partnership during this time with both players suffering their fair share of injury troubles.

Hailed as “unbelievable” by Ramsey, Wilshere had a career tainted by injuries but was still able to shine when given the opportunity at Arsenal and was adored by all associated with the club.

The once anticipated duo weren’t able to live up to their expectations as a pair, however, the essence of their presence at the club could see their on-pitch potential fulfilled by the next generation of British talent at the Emirates.

Signing Rice could hand Arteta his answer to Wenger’s Wilshere, with the retired midfielder claiming that the West Ham man would be a ‘perfect fit’ in the Spaniard’s project.

Lauded as a “monster” by former Chelsea ace Frank Leboeuf, the Englishman averages 2.1 tackles per game this season, comparative to - but slightly better than - Wilshere’s 1.3 tackles per game in the 2013/14 campaign. The Hammers star has seen his ability to carry the ball improve throughout the years too, a quality that undoubtedly mirrors Wilshere's.

Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe has been tipped to have a future at the club, and could one day be the Ramsey to Rice’s Wilshere, to emulate the potential shown by the duo under Wenger.

In his impressive 2013/14 season, the Welshman averaged 1.3 key passes per game, as well as netting ten goals and registering eight assists from the midfield, via WhoScored.

Similar numbers were hit by Smith-Rowe last term as per WhoScored, who averaged 0.9 key passes per game, scoring ten goals and assisting two in just 21 appearances.

A potential duo of Rice and the 22-year-old Hale End graduate could be influential to Arteta’s midfield, operating in a similar way to the likes of Wilshere and Ramsey in fusing defensive and offensive attributes to create a perfect balance in the engine room.

With the deal expected to progress now that West Ham’s season has closed, this could be a huge deal for the Gunners.